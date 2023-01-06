Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign
WRC News

WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block

The World Rally Championship has withdrawn the number 43 from use as mark of respect following the death of Ken Block.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block

Block famously ran under #43 throughout a career that included 25 starts in rallying's top tier, where he recorded a best result of seventh at Rally Mexico in 2013.

He died on 2 January from injuries sustained in a snowmobile incident.

The American, who shot to fame thanks to his hit Youtube Gymkhana video series, also used the number when competing in the US Rally Championship, Global Rallycross Championship and the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Last year Block narrowly missed out on claiming a maiden US national rally championship crown to Brandon Semenuk after claiming four event victories and 65 stage wins.

The WRC's decision to remove #43 is the latest of a series of tributes to the 55-year-old that have poured in this week after news of his passing following a snowmobile crash in Utah.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says retiring the number for the 2023 season was an appropriate tribute to a driver he labelled as a "true legend".

Ken Block (USA) Formula One World Championship, Rd 7, Canadian Grand Prix, Race, Montreal, Canada, Sunday 12 June 2011.

Ken Block (USA) Formula One World Championship, Rd 7, Canadian Grand Prix, Race, Montreal, Canada, Sunday 12 June 2011.

Photo by: Sutton Images

"Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season," said Ben Sulayem.

"While it's a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever."

Read Also:

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel added: "The impact that Ken had on rallying in taking our sport to an all-new audience cannot be underestimated."

"For Ken, fan engagement was paramount, making him a beloved figure of the WRC. As a sport, withdrawing the number 43 – a number synonymous with Ken – is our small mark of respect for Ken's family, friends and fans."

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from the motorsport world, with WRC legend Sebastien Ogier describing Block as "a visionary".

shares
comments
Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign
Previous article

Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign
WRC

Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block
Other rally

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has apologised for “reacting harshly” at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5.

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches

New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur believes there needs to be quicker and stricter action for future cost cap breaches after the controversy surrounding Red Bull in 2022.

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move

Honda motorsport boss Masaya Nagai says he knew that Ukyo Sasahara had “his heart set on” leaving the marque in favour of a switch to Toyota for 2023.

Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023

Michael Cannon has joined AJ Foyt Racing as the team bolsters its technical line-up ahead of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Prime

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak.

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.