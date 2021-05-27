Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC / Rally Finland News

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

By:

A new three-day format has been adopted for October’s “milestone” 70th anniversary Rally Finland.

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

The introduction of a night stage is one of the standout changes announced by organisers of the event.

Measuring 19.75km, the second pass over Friday's closing 'Oittila' test gets underway just after 7pm.

Shorter daylight hours is a consequence of the gravel rally being pushed back to a new slot in early October.

That decision was made back in mid-April in a bid to maximise the chance of allowing fans to spectate as the COVID-19 vaccination programme across Europe intensifies.

Another change sees the traditional shakedown stage being moved from Thursday to Friday morning, with the 'Harju', 'Laukaa' and 'Ruuhimäki' the only tests that return to the revised itinerary untouched.

The Jyväskylä-based meeting will comprise 19 stages and total a competitive distance of at just under 180 miles.

Saturday is the longest of the three days, with World Rally Championship crews tackling 94.94 stage miles, with Friday and Sunday's coming in at 55.88- and 28.58-miles respectively.

Clerk of the course Kai Tarkiainen said the tweaks are designed to "recreate the spirit" of the first Rally Finland, which took place in the autumn of 1951 as the Jyväskylän Suurajot.

"We are very pleased to announce the route of the 70th anniversary Rally Finland," said Tarkiainen.

"It has been designed to fit completely the new autumn date and the team behind it has worked very hard to meet all the needs set out by the stakeholders and the expectations of the fans.

"Although we're running over three days rather than four, we've ensured there will be as many stages and competitive kilometres as possible. Like we do every year, we have made several changes to the itinerary to keep things fresh and fun.

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

"The route has been completed in line with national and regional restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be modified at short notice, should any changes be necessary.

"Running the event without fans isn't something we can do so we are all hopeful the continued rollout of the vaccination programme," added Tarkiainen.

Rally Finland organiser AKK Sports confirmed that a national event is planned for October 2, with the idea of historic-spec cars being added to the entry list a "possibility".

Rally HQ will run out of Jyväskylä's Pavilonki exhibition and conference centre, with this also home to the media centre and service park. The podium celebrations, meanwhile, are planned for the Laukaa-Arena.

 

shares
comments
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Previous article

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Finland
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
2
Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

19h
4
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

Latest news
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

1h
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

20h
Oliver Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna
Video Inside
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna

May 26, 2021
Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance"
WRC

Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance"

May 25, 2021
WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID breach
WRC

WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID breach

May 24, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: M-Sport's 2022 car test continues in Spain 00:29
WRC
3h

WRC: M-Sport's 2022 car test continues in Spain

WRC: Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna 00:28
WRC
3h

WRC: Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna

WRC: Evans Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss 00:36
WRC
May 24, 2021

WRC: Evans Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Sunday morning recap 01:51
WRC
May 23, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Sunday morning recap

More from
Jason Craig
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance" Rally Portugal
WRC

Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance"

Evans: Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

Evans: Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest news

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Oliver Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna

Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance"
WRC WRC

Ogier: Evans wasn't beatable even with "perfect performance"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.