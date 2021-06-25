Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

By:
, News editor

Oliver Solberg’s first top flight World Rally Championship outing on gravel has ended prematurely as chassis damage has forced the Hyundai driver out of the event after four stages.

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

The son of 2003 WRC champion Petter was handed a second WRC opportunity having been drafted into Hyundai’s 2C Competition squad at the Kenya event in place of Pierre-Louis Loubet. The drive arrived after an impressive seventh on debut at February’s Arctic Rally Finland.

However, his Safari outing proved to be a brief one for the 19-year-old after sustaining severe damage to his i20 from hitting a bank in stage two, the first of the morning's stages.

The impact registered at 19G and left the car crabbing at the end of the stage, prompting Solberg and co-driver Aaron Johnston to make repairs in-between stages.

After dragging the car through the next two stages, causing more damage to the rear of the car, the pair have been forced to retire from the entire event.

“Today we learnt that it's not just the lions that bite at the Safari Rally it's the stages too,” Solberg posted on social media.

“It was a very, very difficult start to the day on SS2, and we got some damage which we tried to repair on the road section after.

“We tried our best but sadly we couldn't really fix it - we did manage to slowly finish SS3 and SS4 and kept trying to fix it until it was impossible, but the damage to the chassis is too much and unfortunately our Safari Rally experience is over too soon.”

Read Also:

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Solberg is among a number of drivers to hit trouble on the first loop of traditional stages. Only six of the 11 WRC entries managed to clear the trio of tests on Kenya’s tough gravel roads.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans crashed out on stage three after hitting a rock barely a kilometre from the finish, while Hyundai’s Dani Sordo spun into a ditch at high speed on the same piece of road. It is hoped the pair will return to action tomorrow under Rally 2 regulations.

WRC privateer Lorenzo Bertelli also suffered a water leak and failed to make the start of the fourth stage.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville leads the rally by 5.1s from Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera while Ott Tanak is 26.2s adrift in third. A second pass through the morning stages await the crews this afternoon.

shares
comments
Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Previous article

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

57 min
2
World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

41 min
3
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

2 h
4
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

38 min
5
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Latest news
WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

38m
Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

2 h
Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock
WRC

Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock

3 h
Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport
Video Inside
WRC

Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport

21 h
Safari WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

22 h
Latest videos
Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights 01:51
WRC
19 h

Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights

WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special 00:39
WRC
20 h

WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

Safari Rally Kenya: Shakedown Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 24, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Shakedown Highlights

WRC: Latvala hints possibility of Ogier for full 2022 season 00:40
WRC
Jun 23, 2021

WRC: Latvala hints possibility of Ogier for full 2022 season

WRC: M-Sport to run skeleton staff for Safari Rally 00:30
WRC
Jun 17, 2021

WRC: M-Sport to run skeleton staff for Safari Rally

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Oliver Solberg More from
Oliver Solberg
Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Safari Rally Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Safari Rally

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge Rally Italy
WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars Supercars

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021

Latest news

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting a rock

Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.