Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival Next / The quick fixes that averted a WRC cockpit crisis
WRC / Rally Kenya Stage report

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier beats Loeb to lead after opening super special

Sebastien Ogier started the defence of his Safari Rally crown in fine form after edging nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb in a duel at the super special opening stage.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier beats Loeb to lead after opening super special

Ogier was pitched against Loeb in a dusty head-to-head 4.84km Kasarani stage, held in Nairobi city centre, in front of a sizeable crowd.

The Toyota driver completed the test 1.8s faster than M-Sport's Loeb as the pair returned to the WRC for the third starts of partial 2022 campaigns.

"It's very colourful here and the people in this country give us amazing support," said Ogier, who won the 2021 edition of the famous African rally. "The challenge is big. It's not the kind of rally I usually love because it's going to be really rough, but we will try to survive it."

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville ended the stage with the second fastest overall time after defeating championship leader Kalle Rovanpera in what proved to be an eventful duel.

Neuville reached the finish line 0.6s shy of Ogier's benchmark while a nightmare start eventuated for Rovanpera, who suffered a right rear puncture after almost rolling his GR Yaris at the first turn. Rovanpera lost 11.6s in the process to earlier rally leader Ogier.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"It was a bit on the limit under braking," said Rovanpera, who heads into Friday's action in 11th position. "Nothing really happened, but we had a puncture. That was a big shame, but it's a long rally and hopefully we didn't lose too much there. Let's try to focus on the weekend now."

Hyundai's Ott Tanak beat Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta in his contest with the Japanese driver to set the third fastest time. The Rally Sardinia winner was 0.1s faster than Elfyn Evans, who slotted into fourth overall ahead of Loeb and Katsuta.

M-Sport's Craig Breen left the opening stage in seventh overall, 4.4s adrift of Ogier, while Gus Greensmith (M-Sport), Oliver Solberg (Hyundai) and Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport) rounded out the top 10.

Crews will now complete the two and half hour drive back to service park in the regional town of Naivasha, before the rally proper begins on Friday morning when the first of six traditional stages begins at 0600 BST and 0800 local time.

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival
Previous article

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival
Next article

The quick fixes that averted a WRC cockpit crisis

The quick fixes that averted a WRC cockpit crisis
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit Rally Kenya
WRC

Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit

WRC Safari Rally: Evans grabs lead, Loeb retires with engine fire Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Evans grabs lead, Loeb retires with engine fire

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit
WRC WRC

Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit

WRC Safari Rally: Evans grabs lead, Loeb retires with engine fire
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Evans grabs lead, Loeb retires with engine fire

The quick fixes that averted a WRC cockpit crisis
WRC WRC

The quick fixes that averted a WRC cockpit crisis

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier beats Loeb to lead after opening super special
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier beats Loeb to lead after opening super special

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.