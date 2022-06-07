WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a smiling Ott Tanak

Top Performer - Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja

When Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja are in the mood, they are simply untouchable. This was the case in Sardinia as Tanak ended a victory drought stretching back to Arctic Rally Finland in February 2021. It was a dominant display highlighted by nine stage wins from the 21 tests, which offered a timely reminder of the supreme talent that secured the 2019 world title.

Far too often in that 15 month gap between drinks, there have been flickers of brilliance that more often than not were extinguished by misfortune or reliability woes with the fast but fragile Hyundai. In Sardinia, Tanak did have his own reliability concern threaten to disrupt another encouraging run, but fortunately the Estonian received a slice of luck for a change.

Organisers elected to cancel Friday final two stages due to an incident involving WRC2 competitor Laurent Battut moments after Tanak's i20 N developed a transmission issue that would have cost him priceless time in his battle with then-leader Esapekka Lappi. This reprieve allowed Hyundai to fix the issue.

After emerging in the lead once Toyota's Lappi crashed out during Saturday's first stage, Tanak stamped his authority on the event. Six stage wins from a possible eight followed on Saturday, the Estonian appearing back to his brilliant best as he opened up a 46s lead over M-Sport's Craig Breen.

The speed even surprised Tanak himself at times, given the i20 N is far from being the best Rally1 car in the field at the moment. Two more stages wins arrived on Sunday, despite backing off to preserve his margin, which served as further evidence that the Tanak of old was back and at his devastating best. In the end, he took the win by 1m03.2s from Breen.

"We have made some good steps," said Tanak. "In Portugal, we were really struggling and actually we managed to improve. No doubt, if the confidence is there then we can do a good job. We just need to keep working."

This success was played out in extremely difficult conditions for crews that faced long days and a congested itinerary held on rough gravel stages in the blistering heat. The temperatures were made even worse by cabin conditions being far hotter in Rally1 cars due to their exhaust design, meaning teams were permitted by the FIA to make last-minute changes to help alleviate the problem.

"These cars are like an oven," said Tanak of the heat. "Inside, it was too 'well done', definitely."

While this was an important 15th career win for Tanak, it was hugely significant for Hyundai after playing catch up to its Toyota and M-Sport Ford rivals.

"It's been very challenging, especially since the beginning of this [hybrid] generation," he continued. "We are definitely very happy, especially for the mechanics. They put in an incredible effort all last year and the beginning of this year. This rally was not easy and they made a good job to keep the car going."

Tanak is most certainly back and could prove to be a thorn in championship leader Kalle Rovanpera's side if this form continues.

Honourable mentions: Pierre-Louis Loubet, Craig Breen, Dani Sordo

Outside of Tanak's brilliance there were several standout drives worthy of mention. M-Sport's Pierre-Louis Loubet produced arguably the best in what was only his third start in the Puma Rally1.

Eyebrows were raised by some when M-Sport signed the Frenchman after a difficult 2021 season driving a 2C Competition Hyundai, but the 25-year-old has been rejuvenated since his move to the British squad. The 2019 WRC2 champion ended Friday third and came within 0.8s of a maiden stage win, as he led M-Sport's charge ahead of the team's full-time driver; Craig Breen, Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith.

Loubet would drop to fifth after a puncture but ultimately came through to finish fourth to claim a career best result in the WRC. This was a popular result after his nightmare 2021 that ended in a broken hip after being hit crossing a road by a speeding car in Paris.

teammate Breen also delivered his best drive of the season to date to equal his career best WRC of second. This return to the podium for the first time since Monte Carlo in January was much needed having admitted to being "slightly lost" at the previous two rallies. Breen, who also picked up a stage win, seems to have now found his groove in the Puma.

Finally, Hyundai's Dani Sordo once again showed why he is regarded as valuable safe pair of hands. The 39-year-old Spaniard delivered a mature drive to third for the second event in a row, in only his second start in the 2022 specification i20 N.

Team of the Week: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai's never give up attitude was rewarded in Sardinia. A first win of the Rally1 hybrid era through Tanak and a double podium courtesy of Dani Sordo, has secured the 'Team of the Week' status.

Now, it is fair to say the Hyundai i20N is far from being the best car in the service park, and life within the Hyundai camp is far from perfect either. As was evident with Thierry Neuville and eventually Sardinia winner Tanak, reliability concerns still remain as an ongoing concern, with transmission problems the latest issue. The problem for Neuville cost him two minutes ending his podium hopes.

Despite being well behind its rivals after a late Rally1 sign-off and the shock departure of its charismatic team principal Andrea Adamo last year, the team deserve huge credit for its work in overcoming adversity to deliver a victory and a third place finish in Sardinia.

Deputy team director Julien Moncet told Motorsport.com that the company had experienced a "tricky" and "complicated" month but was clearly a relieved man come Sunday. There is still plenty of work required to turn the i20 N into a regular victory contender, but there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.

"For sure, it is great relief for the whole team," Moncet said.

"We have pushed really hard and we know we had a difficult start to the season, since then we have pushed very hard. Every time it was difficult, we were close but not close enough. We had a lot of issues in terms of reliability and so on.

"It is really welcome for the team and the drivers it is nice to get some motivation back.

"We know there is a lot of work to do and this is clear. We have to improve on many points, but right now let's enjoy the moment."

M-Sport also impressed in Sardinia to score its first podium since Monte Carlo, proving the speed of its Puma, while the perceived 'bulletproof' Toyota showed signs of weakness as Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta had damaged radiators, while the former suffered a rear suspension issue.

Moment of Heartbreak

Toyota's Esapekka Lappi outlined his speed to lead the rally on Friday but a minor mistake on Saturday's Stage 10 resulted in big consequences as he crashed out of the rally. Likewise, Evans had his own tale of woe when a heavy impact in a compression punched a hole in his radiator on Stage 3.

It never rains but it pours, it seems, for Hyundai's Thierry Neuville. The luckless Belgian was first to come across dangerously poor visibility on Stage 2 before his i20 N defaulted to two wheel drive due to a transmission issue that ended his hopes of solid points. In a bid to make up the lost ground, he rolled the i20 N on Stage 12.

M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux was seemingly on course for a solid fifth when he ran off the road on Stage 17 which resulted in a confusing end to the day's action.

Lucky Escapes

Kalle Rovanpera endured a relatively quiet run to fifth having struggled being first on the road on the loose gravel stages. He was however lucky to escape a moment on Stage 4 that left him without the majority of GR Yaris' rear wing.

