WRC Spain: Ogier extends lead, Greensmith crash cancels Stage 11
Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier almost doubled his Rally Spain advantage over teammate Kalle Rovanpera during a Saturday morning loop that ended prematurely due to a crash for Gus Greensmith.
Ogier seemed to have the measure of new world champion Rovanpera but did have to stave off a challenge from the third-placed Hyundai of Thierry Neuville.
However, a heavy crash for M-Sport’s Greensmith cancelled the final stage of the loop, leaving Ogier to return to service early with a 9.7s lead over Rovanpera, while Neuville trailed the Frenchman by 14.2s.
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak remained in contention in fourth, 27.2s adrift, while Dani Sordo (1m06.2), Elfyn Evans (1m09.2s), Craig Breen (1m15.4s), Takamoto Katsuta (1m39.6s), Adrien Fourmaux (1m46.1s) and Pierre-Louis Loubet (2m20.9s) completed the top 10.
Dry asphalt roads greeted crews for the start of the Saturday’s morning loop, and it was Neuville that seemingly made the most of the conditions.
The Belgian lit up the timing screens in Stage 9 (13.93km) despite admitting that he was struggling with understeer and a lack of grip.
Neuville emerged 0.9s faster than rally leader Ogier, who claimed he wasn’t pushing to the “absolute maximum”.
"The battle is not over, that's for sure,” said Neuville, who won last year’s visit to Spain. “I feel like I'm pushing but I don't feel comfortable.
“Last year I felt much more sure about everything and here it's a bit on and off. Difficult to feel the grip and I had a lot of understeer, so we're going to work on that.”
Rovanpera could only clock the third-fastest time, some 1.5s adrift of the pace. The new world champion was left perplexed as to where his rivals found time.
"It's not the best thing if they are faster! I felt it was a good stage for me - I tried to push quite hard and I don't know where I left any more time,” said Rovanpera.
After the hybrid issues that hampered his Friday, Tanak declared that his car was working correctly, but the Estonian dropped 2.1s.
Evans was able to claw back some time to Sordo in the battle for fifth overall although the Welshman was left frustrated by his efforts that netted the sixth-fastest stage time. The top 11 Rally1 competitors were split by 6.6s through the stage.
Ogier issued an immediate response to Neuville’s push by winning the next test (Stage 10). The Frenchman produced a blistering run through the 20.19km run to beat Neuville by 2.6s, and take 4.3s out of his nearest rival Rovanpera.
Rovanpera’s run wasn’t straight forward after a “scary moment” at the final corner that required some evasive action to avoid an obstacle.
“For sure, the guys are a bit faster but I tried to push," said Rovanpera.
“I am driving quite clean and I'm still in a comfortable place. We had a scary moment in the last corner - there was a scary block or something in the road and I was sure it was going to break our car, but luckily it was quite soft.”
Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Teammate Evans showed signs that he’d found more pace from his Yaris after setting the fourth-fastest time, that took time out of both Tanak and Sordo.
The battle at the front was neutralised when the crews reached Stage 11, the last of the loop and the longest of the rally.
The majority of the Rally1 field were forced to navigate through stage at road speed after officials threw the red flag following a crash for Greensmith.
The M-Sport driver, sitting in 10th position, carried too much speed into a right hander, resulting in heavy impact with the armco barriers. Greensmith’s Ford Puma was spun around and suffered heavy damage to the car’s left hand side, that included the removal of its left-rear wheel.
Greensmith and co-driver Jonas Andersson emerged from the wreckage unscathed but with the car blocking the road, the stage was cancelled.
Crews will have the opportunity to pass through the test as part of a repeat of the loop this afternoon.
Full stage results:
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Total Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Sébastien Ogier
Benjamin Veillas
|1:06'07.9
|2
|
Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|1:06'12.7
|4.8
|4.8
|3
|
Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|1:06'20.4
|12.5
|7.7
|4
|
Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|1:06'27.9
|20.0
|7.5
|5
|
Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera
|1:06'58.8
|50.9
|30.9
|6
|
Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|1:07'09.1
|1'01.2
|10.3
|7
|
Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|1:07'11.6
|1'03.7
|2.5
|8
|
Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|1:07'36.5
|1'28.6
|24.9
|9
|
Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|1:07'39.2
|1'31.3
|2.7
|10
|
Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|1:07'46.7
|1'38.8
|7.5
|11
|
Pierre-Louis Loubet
Vincent Landais
|1:07'56.6
|1'48.7
|9.9
|12
|
Teemu Suninen
Mikko Markkula
|1:10'04.1
|3'56.2
|2'07.5
|13
|
Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|1:10'16.8
|4'08.9
|12.7
|14
|
Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|1:10'20.8
|4'12.9
|4.0
|15
|
Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
|1:10'42.8
|4'34.9
|22.0
|16
|
Stéphane Sarrazin
Jacques-Julien Renucci
|1:10'49.2
|4'41.3
|6.4
|17
|
Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|1:11'04.6
|4'56.7
|15.4
|18
|
Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|1:11'15.6
|5'07.7
|11.0
|19
|
Fabrizio Zaldivar
Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|1:11'41.0
|5'33.1
|25.4
|20
|
Ricardo Romagnoli
Louis Louka
|1:11'43.2
|5'35.3
|2.2
|21
|
Mikołaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|1:11'50.4
|5'42.5
|7.2
|22
|
Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|1:11'52.5
|5'44.6
|2.1
|23
|
Josh McErlean
James Fulton
|1:12'04.5
|5'56.6
|12.0
|24
|
Jan Solans
Rodrigo Sanjuan
|1:12'21.1
|6'13.2
|16.6
|25
|
Philip Allen
Dale Bowen
|1:13'04.1
|6'56.2
|43.0
|26
|
Georg Linnamae
James Morgan
|1:13'05.0
|6'57.1
|0.9
|27
|
Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri
|1:13'31.9
|7'24.0
|26.9
|28
|
Bruno Bulacia
Carlos del Barrio
|1:13'36.5
|7'28.6
|4.6
|29
|
Jourdan Serderidis
Frédéric Miclotte
|1:13'42.2
|7'34.3
|5.7
|30
|
Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer
|1:13'43.7
|7'35.8
|1.5
|31
|
Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|1:13'52.3
|7'44.4
|8.6
|32
|
Lauri Joona
Mikael Korhonen
|1:14'27.4
|8'19.5
|35.1
|33
|
Pepe Lopez
Borja Rozada
|1:14'37.8
|8'29.9
|10.4
|34
|
Jan Černý
Petr Černohorský
|1:14'40.9
|8'33.0
|3.1
|35
|
William Creighton
Liam Regan
|1:14'51.2
|8'43.3
|10.3
|36
|
Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|1:14'59.6
|8'51.7
|8.4
|37
|
Emmanuel Guigou
Jules Escartefigue
|1:15'03.8
|8'55.9
|4.2
|38
|
Eduard Pons
Dani Muntadas
|1:15'35.8
|9'27.9
|32.0
|39
|
Rakan Al-Rashed
Hugo Magalhaes
|1:16'15.4
|10'07.5
|39.6
|40
|
Jean-Michel Raoux
Laurent Magat
|1:16'26.6
|10'18.7
|11.2
|41
|
Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|1:16'32.1
|10'24.2
|5.5
|42
|
Victor Cartier
Marine Maye
|1:16'54.5
|10'46.6
|22.4
|43
|
Daniel Chwist
Kamil Heller
|1:16'58.9
|10'51.0
|4.4
|44
|
Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron
|1:17'44.4
|11'36.5
|45.5
|45
|
Philippe Baffoun
Charlyne Quartini
|1:17'57.3
|11'49.4
|12.9
|46
|
Gabriele Cogni
Giacomo Ciucci
|1:18'44.2
|12'36.3
|46.9
|47
|
Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph Morrissey
|1:19'40.2
|13'32.3
|56.0
|48
|
Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|1:21'06.6
|14'58.7
|1'26.4
|49
|
Zoltán László
Tamás Kürti
|1:21'55.2
|15'47.3
|48.6
|50
|
Alejandro Zavaleta
Diego Sanjuan
|1:22'08.2
|16'00.3
|13.0
|51
|
Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Jordi Hereu
|1:22'41.6
|16'33.7
|33.4
|52
|
Mariano Parés
Eduard Ferrán
|1:22'42.1
|16'34.2
|0.5
|53
|
Zósimo Hernández
José Ignacio
|1:22'47.0
|16'39.1
|4.9
|54
|
Paolo Strabello
Davide Bianchi
|1:23'09.0
|17'01.1
|22.0
|55
|
Miquel Labarias
Lorena Romero
|1:23'16.0
|17'08.1
|7.0
|56
|
Roberto Gobbin
Fabio Grimaldi
|1:23'35.1
|17'27.2
|19.1
|57
|
Armando Pereira
Jules Russier
|1:28'27.4
|22'19.5
|4'52.3
|58
|
Paolo Raviglione
Alessandro Rappoldi
|1:28'50.8
|22'42.9
|23.4
|59
|
Henk Vossen
Radboud van
|1:57'04.2
|50'56.3
|28'13.4
|View full results
