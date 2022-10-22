Tickets Subscribe
Previous / WRC Spain: Ogier extends lead, Greensmith crash cancels Stage 11 Next / WRC Spain: Neuville eats into Ogier lead while drain cover causes drama
WRC / Rally Spain Leg report

WRC Spain: Ogier strengthens victory bid, Rovanpera falls away

Sebastien Ogier has pulled clear of his World Rally Championship rivals to strengthen a bid for a first win of the season at Rally Spain.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

The eight-time world champion, competing in a partial campaign with Toyota this year, won three of the day’s six completed stages to open up a 20.7s lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heading into the final day on the Spanish asphalt.

Neuville managed to snatch second position from Ogier's teammate Kalle Rovanpera on the day’s final stage as the world champion ended Saturday 22.1s shy of the lead.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak reached service in fourth, 36.6s behind ahead of teammate Dani Sordo (1m13.2s) and Toyota driver Elfyn Evans (1m27.6s), while Craig Breen headed M-Sport’s charge, 1m39.7s in arrears in seventh.

Ogier wasted little time in stamping his authority on the rally lead when the action resumed under blue skies on Saturday afternoon. The Frenchman produced yet another impressive drive to win Stage 12 by 2.2s from Tanak, extending his advantage over nearest rival Rovanpera to 12.0s.

Neuville was fourth fastest, 0.5s slower than Rovanpera, ensuring the gap to second overall increased to 5.0s. Once again the test proved to be hotly contested among the Rally1 field, as only 10.5s separated the top 10 across the 13.93 kilometres.

Ogier’s relentless surge continued into Stage 13, as last year’s world champion was once again untouchable. This time he completed the 20.19km test 3.3s faster than Tanak.

“It feels really good - I really enjoy these stages,” said Ogier. “As long as we stay out of trouble, it should be fine.”

Rovanpera admitted that the only way he could match Ogier was to take “crazy risks” which the new world champion wasn’t prepared to consider with Toyota aiming to secure the manufacturers’ title this weekend.

“I can't do much more if I don't want to take any crazy risks,” said Rovanpera. “I can be happy that we are able to stay in the fight.”

The Finn was 3.9s slower than Ogier, ensuring the gap to the leader increased to 15.9s.

Neuville’s victory hopes continued to fade as the Belgian shipped more time to the Toyota duo at the front, while Evans continued to struggle to find the sweet spot in his Yaris in his battle with Sordo for fifth.

M-Sport’s Breen continued to lead the M-Sport contingent as the Irishman closed to within 8.5s of Evans in the overall standings.

Ogier’s streak of stage wins was ended on the next test courtesy of a stunning display from home hero Sordo. The Hyundai driver was in a different league to his rivals in the second run of the El Montmell stage, after the first run was cancelled this morning following Gus Greensmith’s crash.

Sordo completed the 24.18km test 5.0s faster than Neuville, while rally leader Ogier was a tenth further back.

“I don't care about the times - I pushed like hell,” said Sordo. “I really like the stage, so I just drove. It’s more clean in here and I promised to my friends that I need to set a fastest time today.”

The battle at the front took another twist as Rovanpera encountered issues at the start of the stage, which resulted in the Finn dropping 10.3s.

“That was a proper shit one, there was a big mess on the start line,” said Rovanpera, who dropped 21.1s behind Ogier. “I had some issues at the beginning of the stage. We had many things wrong before the stage so the stage was not easy.”

After with Neuville’s strong run, only 0.4s separated Rovanpera from the defending event winner in the battle for second.

That deficit evaporated on the day’s final 2.15km blast through the streets of Salou, as Neuville managed to snatch second from Rovanpera after setting the equal fastest stage time.

Neuville shared the stage spoils with teammate Tanak, while Rovanpera dropped 1.8s to the pair. Rally leader Ogier was also a second faster than Rovanpera on the test.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed M-Sport will attempt to repair Greensmith’s car following the crash on Stage 11, to allow the Briton to rejoin the rally tomorrow.

Rally Spain will conclude on Sunday after four competitive stages, comprising 56.10 kilometres.

