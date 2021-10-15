Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0
WRC / Rally Spain News

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage

By:
, News editor

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has retired from the opening day of the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship in Spain following a crash on the first stage.

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage

The Japanese driver, once again partnered by stand-in co-driver Aaron Johnston, misjudged a tight Tarmac right-hander on the Vilaplana test resulting in a heavy impact with the barriers 18km into the 20km stage.

Katsuta's Yaris suffered significant damage to the front left of the car, the suspension and wheel taking the brunt of the impact.

Despite the damage, the Toyota development driver was able to drag the car to the finish with the front left wheel hanging off.

"We had a crash, we hit the barrier at the end of the stage," said Katsuta. "I misunderstood something from the pace note, Aaron called it correct but I didn't understand it correctly.

"I expected an easier corner but it tightened a lot. I could not stop. I'm very sorry for the team and Aaron as they had prepared for this event very well.

"We came here to show speed and a get a good result but unfortunately it ended by my mistake.

"I hope to be back out for tomorrow but this is not something I expected."

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The crash is the latest in a line of incidents following a strong first half of the season that initially left Katsuta as the only driver to finish inside the top six at each of the opening six events, highlighted by a second place - a maiden podium - on June's Safari Rally.

However, since then, he was forced to retire from Estonia after regular co-driver Daniel Barritt injured his back.

A frightening crash in Belgium put him out of that event before having to withdraw ahead of the Acropolis Rally after a family emergency forced stand-in co-driver Keaton Williams out.

Last time out at Finland, Katsuta, driving with Johnston for the first time, crashed out on stage eight after clipping a tree.

It is not yet clear if Katsuta will return to action in Rally Spain under restart rules.

Aside from the crash, Toyota's Elfyn Evans made the perfect start to Rally Spain and his title fight with teammate Sebastien Ogier, beating the Frenchman by a whopping 8.1 seconds.

Evans eventually won the stage by 5.1s from Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to take an early rally lead.

The WRC crews will tackle two more stages this morning before a repeat of the loop this afternoon to conclude the day's action.

shares
comments
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Previous article

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season
FIA F2

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road" Rally Spain
WRC

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road"

Takamoto Katsuta More from
Takamoto Katsuta
Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Greece WRC: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Trending Today

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias

Dakar final rankings
Dakar Dakar

Dakar final rankings

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up
Supercars Supercars

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence
Super Formula Super Formula

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

Tribute: Neil Cunningham – a star of track, screen and life
General General

Tribute: Neil Cunningham – a star of track, screen and life

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered F1 slump

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
18 h
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021

Latest news

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime
WRC WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road"
WRC WRC

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road"

M-Sport not anticipating shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not anticipating shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.