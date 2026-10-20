WRC
WRC star Thierry Neuville makes successful historic circuit racing debut
The 2024 world rally champion tasted victory on debut at Imola
Tom Howard
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 12:30 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Hyundai
World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville took victory on his historic circuit racing debut at the Imola Classic.
The 2024 WRC champion swapped rally machinery for a Ford Escort RS1600 and his own BMW M3 E30, competing in the Heritage Touring Car Cup category at the Le Mans Classic Series event at the Emilia-Romagna circuit. The field also included the likes of former British Touring Car Championship champions and race winners in Jake Hill, Steve Soper and Rob Huff.
While Neuville has competed full-time in the WRC for the last 15 seasons, the Belgian has previously made sporadic entries into circuit racing events and took victory in a TCR Germany touring car race in 2019.
Sharing the Escort alongside historic racing regular Raphael de Borman, the pair took a commanding (1972-1981) class victory in the first one-hour race. In the second race Neuville had to retire his BMW due to a technical issue.
“During two test sessions on Thursday I was able to discover the beautiful track of Imola while driving the BMW M3 E30 for the first time,” Neuville wrote on Instagram.
“Friday and Saturday was all about fine tuning the set-ups of both cars and slowly reaching the limits to make sure I could perform well in qualifying where we were able to take the pole position in class with the Escort and securing P2 in the M3.
“Sunday was race day with 2 races of each 1h where despite a serious penalty (classified as Gold driver) Raphael and I were able to perform at start to finish victory in HTC Race 1 while in the HTC Race 2 I unfortunately had to retire the car after one lap due to technical issues.
“Other than having a lot of fun in the cars I also enjoyed a lot the atmosphere in the paddock meeting new passionate people and the time spent with my team LifeLive Motorsport who took good care of me and our customers.”
Having declared a wish to scale back his WRC commitments next year, Neuville is hopeful he can make further Le Mans Classic Series appearances in 2027.
“Let’s see what next year brings but hopefully I will find another opportunity to be part of this series again in 2027,” he added.
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Tom Howard
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
WRC
WRC 2 h
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run
WRC
WRC
WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
More from
Thierry Neuville
What does the future hold for Thierry Neuville and Hyundai in WRC?
WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
What does the future hold for Thierry Neuville and Hyundai in WRC?
Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash
WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic
WRC
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic
Latest news
WRC star Thierry Neuville makes successful historic circuit racing debut
WRC
WRC WRC 13 min
WRC star Thierry Neuville makes successful historic circuit racing debut
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
1 h
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
WRC
WRC WRC 2 h
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
Feature
Discover prime content
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
WRC
By Tom Howard
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe