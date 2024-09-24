WRC stars set for revamped Monza Rally Show

The Monza Rally Show will return this year with World Rally Championship teams and drivers set to attend the event at the famous Italian circuit.

The event will celebrate Pirelli's four-year stint as the WRC's sole tyre supplier with the championship set to welcome Korean tyre manufacturer Hankook as its control tyre from next season.

Pirelli will promote the 6-8 December event in conjunction with the WRC Promoter, the FIA and the Monza circuit.

It has been confirmed that Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford will attend with their Rally1 machines that will complete demonstration runs on stages constructed utilising the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix venue on Friday and Saturday, before taking part in the Master Show on the Sunday. The roster of drivers set to compete is yet to be announced.

The organisers have also confirmed that Rally2 cars will also be in action tackling eight special stages.

The Monza Rally Show began in 1978 and has largely been held annually attracting some of rallying's biggest names. However, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is the event's most successful driver recording seven wins.

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Monza has previously hosted the final round of the WRC during the COVID-19-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons. Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won both editions to secure his seventh and eighth WRC titles.

"We are delighted to bring the world rally championship back to Monza, which we consider our home," commented Terenzio Testoni, Rally Activity Manager of Pirelli.

"For us, it will be an opportunity to look back at our time as sole supplier to the WRC, four successful years, during which we learned a great deal. It will also be the occasion to say goodbye to the world championship while reiterating that rallying is still an important activity for us."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza chairman Giuseppe Redaelli added: "The return of the Monza Rally Show is the best way to end the 2024 season.

"After the two editions of the World Championship in 2020 and 2021 and the last round of the Italian Championship in 2023, it will be a great pleasure to celebrate Pirelli together with the WRC champions and the great stars of Italian, European and World rallying on a totally renovated circuit ready to offer a great show."