All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
WRC

WRC stars set for revamped Monza Rally Show

The famous Monza Rally Show will return this year to celebrate Pirelli’s tenure as the WRC’s control tyre supplier

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

The Monza Rally Show will return this year with World Rally Championship teams and drivers set to attend the event at the famous Italian circuit.

The event will celebrate Pirelli's four-year stint as the WRC's sole tyre supplier with the championship set to welcome Korean tyre manufacturer Hankook as its control tyre from next season.

Pirelli will promote the 6-8 December event in conjunction with the WRC Promoter, the FIA and the Monza circuit.

It has been confirmed that Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford will attend with their Rally1 machines that will complete demonstration runs on stages constructed utilising the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix venue on Friday and Saturday, before taking part in the Master Show on the Sunday. The roster of drivers set to compete is yet to be announced.

The organisers have also confirmed that Rally2 cars will also be in action tackling eight special stages.

The Monza Rally Show began in 1978 and has largely been held annually attracting some of rallying's biggest names. However, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is the event's most successful driver recording seven wins.

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Monza has previously hosted the final round of the WRC during the COVID-19-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons. Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won both editions to secure his seventh and eighth WRC titles.

"We are delighted to bring the world rally championship back to Monza, which we consider our home," commented Terenzio Testoni, Rally Activity Manager of Pirelli.

"For us, it will be an opportunity to look back at our time as sole supplier to the WRC, four successful years, during which we learned a great deal. It will also be the occasion to say goodbye to the world championship while reiterating that rallying is still an important activity for us."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza chairman Giuseppe Redaelli added: "The return of the Monza Rally Show is the best way to end the 2024 season.

"After the two editions of the World Championship in 2020 and 2021 and the last round of the Italian Championship in 2023, it will be a great pleasure to celebrate Pirelli together with the WRC champions and the great stars of Italian, European and World rallying on a totally renovated circuit ready to offer a great show."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC confident Paraguay will deliver "unique new story" after test event success

WRC confident Paraguay will deliver "unique new story" after test event success

WRC
WRC confident Paraguay will deliver "unique new story" after test event success
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

WRC
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Latest news

Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support

Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support

Indy IndyCar
Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support
Alonso: Ferrari 'should have won' in Singapore

Alonso: Ferrari 'should have won' in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alonso: Ferrari 'should have won' in Singapore
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Prime

Discover prime content
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia