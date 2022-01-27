Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start
WRC News

WRC supporting Rally Northern Ireland bid for 2023

By:
, News editor

The World Rally Championship will continue to support Rally Northern Ireland’s bid to bring top tier rallying back to the United Kingdom for 2023 after plans for this year collapsed.

WRC supporting Rally Northern Ireland bid for 2023

Northern Ireland was tipped to fill the vacant TBC 18-21 August round on this year's WRC calendar, before it was announced last week that the event was no longer viable.

It's the second time Rally Northern Ireland's bid to join the calendar has failed after an attempt last year, meaning the UK will be absent from the calendar again, the last event being Wales Rally GB in 2019.

The bid headed by Belfast businessman Bobby Willis had full support from the WRC to the point where the championship was willing to issue a calendar with a TBC to allow time for funding to be secured. It is understood that ministers in both central and devolved UK and Northern Ireland governments were in support of the proposal but a decision on finding was yet to be made.

Motorsport UK supported the bid before withdrawing that in December last year, citing that it couldn't take the financial risk, if funding was not sought, and that eight months wasn't sufficient time to help organise a WRC event.

Motorsport.com understands discussions to secure funding were still ongoing at this point.

However, Willis and his team plans to continue its bid for the rally to appear on the 2023 calendar with WRC offering its support.

"Over the next couple of months we will give Bobby all the support he needs to try to get to a position with the government over funding, so at least a decision is then being taken on a fixed issue rather than a speculative concept," WRC event director Simon Larkin told Motorsport.com.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm, and there is also a lot of knowledge. We are certain it would have provided a significant return on investment. It is a pity and I hope we can do it in 2023."

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Willis has been buoyed by the support the project has received thus far and is refusing to give up on bringing WRC back to the UK.

"The support from across the world has been massive," Willis told Motorsport.com.

"We go back to the drawing board and have our meetings with Northern Ireland government and see where we can go forward. They haven't said no and that is really important."

Motorsport UK is prepared to back the bid for 2023 but has in indicated that while there is a strong desire to bring the WRC back to UK shores it cannot happen without government funding.

"The first thing that we said when we had run out of time for 2022 was let's make it happen for 2023," Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO told Motorsport.com.

"We have got really incredible political support in Westminster and Stormont (Northern Ireland government) for this with the politicians, but the decision making process of government funding sits with the civil servants.

"We have got the political will and the commitment from Westminster and Stormont and those politicians recognise the value of having a round of the World Rally Championship here.

"Motorsport UK is massively committed to making this happen but it can't be at any cost, and if we are risking millions on behalf of our members, many of whom are not even involved in rallying.

"Putting a WRC round on in the UK is economically really challenging. Logistically we can do it, we have all then expertise, the fans want it, we want it, the teams want it, and there is no question that the crux of this is making it work commercially.

"Now we go back [to government] with the same proposition but now with 12 months to get it delivered."

The WRC remains confident that the championship will continue to host 13 rounds this season, confirming there are several contenders in the frame to fill the vacant August spot on the 2022 calendar.

"There are a few candidates that we are considering," added Larkin. "We just want to make sure we are making the right decision. Our absolute ambition is that we do 13 events this year."

