WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025 as Pirelli elects not to bid
The World Rally Championship is set to change its control tyre supplier for 2025 after Pirelli declared it won’t submit a bid in response to the FIA’s latest tyre tender.
The Italian manufacturer is currently the official tyre supplier to all categories within the WRC after winning the FIA's last tender in 2019. Its deal to supply tyres from 2021 to 2024 included the last season of the WRC generation car and the first three campaigns under Rally1 hybrid regulations.
The FIA launched a WRC tyre tender in July inviting tyre brands to submit their interest in becoming the championship's sole tyre supplier, with the current tender expiring at the end of next year.
The tyre tender will cover a three-year period from 2025 to 2027, the last year of the contract coinciding with the WRC's expected move to new regulations.
Pirelli had indicated in an interview with Motorsport.com last month that it was working on a potential proposal but has now announced it won't be in the running.
A statement said: "Pirelli has not submitted its candidature to supply the FIA World Rally Championship from 2025-2027. As a result, the Italian firm will conclude its partnership as a single supplier to the WRC in 2024, having achieved the targets set three years ago at the start of the current contract."
The company stressed it "remains committed to rallying, and will continue its participation in all the other rally competitions in which it is currently involved".
This includes the European Rally Championship, also organised by WRC Promoter, in which Hayden Paddon won the title in a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai against competitors using rubber from Michelin, MRF Tyres and Hankook.
As previously reported this week, it is understood Michelin is expected to submit a bid alongside Indian manufacturer MRF.
Ice tyre
Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Michelin previously supplied rubber to the WRC from 2011 to 2020, and was joined by DMACK before the firm exited the championship at the end of 2017.
The FIA is expected to announce the successful applicant on 19 October.
The FIA brief states that "tenderers must be able to demonstrate that their proposed tyres are safe and reliable and can offer equal sporting capabilities for all competitors within each relevant technical category in the variety of conditions that would be encountered on a WRC competition".
Applicants must produce a minimum of two specifications of gravel and tarmac tyres, a snow [studded] tyre and a tarmac winter tyre - one with studs (where permitted) and one without studs. These two variants can be different types/compounds.
"Tenderers should also demonstrate that their products have the highest resistance to punctures and can offer a high level of sporting strategic capability allowing various number of compound strategies," the brief continues.
Latest news
Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage"
Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage" Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage"
2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole
2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz grabs pole from Russell; disaster for Red Bull
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz grabs pole from Russell; disaster for Red Bull F1 Singapore GP: Sainz grabs pole from Russell; disaster for Red Bull
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.