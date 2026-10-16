WRC

WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run

Fans came out in force to applaud Evans' triumph in the WRC

Tom Howard

Tom Howard

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:46 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tom Howard

Elfyn Evans received a “surreal” hero’s welcome as fans came out in force to celebrate Britain’s first world rally champion for 25 years in the Welshman’s home town.

The newly crowned champion drove his title-winning Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car through the closed streets of Dolgellau, lined with thousands of fans that had braved the rain, in a special event organised to honour the champion on Thursday.  

Before arriving in the centre of his hometown, Evans drove his rally car to his former school Ysgol Bro Idris earlier in the day to meet with pupils and teachers.

The celebration concluded with Evans driving the car onto the stage in the centre of town, while being serenaded by fans and a local choir singing the Welsh national anthem. Evans then spoke to the gathered crowd, met fans and signed autographs before putting on a show behind the wheel of the GR Yaris.

“Obviously I was a bit worried about the weather, and the weather has been bad, but everyone has braved it right until the end,” a grateful Evans, who has joined Colin McRae and Richard Burns as Britain’s third world rally champion driver, told Motorsport.com.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for turning up and waiting at the end but also for everybody that was involved in putting the event together, the Gwynedd Council, all the volunteers, and special mention to [friend] Glenn Patterson as it would definitely have not happened [without him].

“It is a bit surreal still and I can only be very grateful for everybody that came. I’m sure it will be [one of the major moments of my life]. To have the Rally1 car in the centre of town just outside my dad’s [Gwyndaf Evans] car dealership is incredible.”

 

Wales' First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth was among the supporters at the celebration event.

“To become a world champion is no mean feat,” he said. “He has shown such consistency, such quality over the years – came so close, we felt his pain year after year.

“I had a feeling this year he could do it, and now we are seeing what this means not just to his home area but to the whole of Wales. A true champion, a true hero here too.”

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin claimed a maiden WRC title in arguably the most dramatic season finale in the championship’s history, with the title ultimately decided when rival Oliver Solberg sensationally crashed two corners from the finish of the final stage in a tense Sardinia showdown.

The moment has since gone viral on social media, clocking up millions of views, which Evans believes can only be good for the sport as it looks to grow and capture a new audience.

“That script would have been difficult to write for a movie I think, the way that everything played out. Right until the end there was drama, so of course for the sport it is amazing,” he added. 

“The sport has to be the winner of it all and obviously I didn’t do too bad out of it either. I just hope for some positive things for the sport off the back of it.”

Evans has had little chance to realise the enormity of what he has achieved this year due to a busy schedule that has seen the Welshman back testing Toyota’s 2027 WRC car last week.

“Life is always busy and there is always something going on, whether it is home or in the rally world. Life goes on and I'm looking to the next thing,” he added.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article M-Sport’s 2027 WRC Fiesta Kit car breaks cover

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Tom Howard



M-Sport’s 2027 WRC Fiesta Kit car breaks cover

WRC

WRC

M-Sport’s 2027 WRC Fiesta Kit car breaks cover



Adrien Fourmaux confident of WRC drive despite 2027 uncertainty

WRC

WRC

Adrien Fourmaux confident of WRC drive despite 2027 uncertainty



A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

WRC

Rally Italy

A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

More from

Elfyn Evans



New WRC champion Elfyn Evans relieved after “surreal” Sardinia title showdown

WRC

WRC

Rally Italy

New WRC champion Elfyn Evans relieved after “surreal” Sardinia title showdown



WRC Sardinia: Elfyn Evans claims historic title after Oliver Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown

WRC

WRC

Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Elfyn Evans claims historic title after Oliver Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown



WRC Sardinia: Title wide open after double Hyundai drama

WRC

WRC

Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Title wide open after double Hyundai drama

More from

Toyota Racing



Toyota: BMW has advantage in Barcelona WEC after private test

WEC

WEC

Barcelona

Toyota: BMW has advantage in Barcelona WEC after private test



Where Sami Pajari can improve after WRC title near miss

WRC

WRC

Rally Italy

Where Sami Pajari can improve after WRC title near miss



How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

WEC

Fuji

How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

Latest news



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run

WRC

WRC WRC 5 min

WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run



Who will win this year’s ultimate F1 dream ticket? You decide…

Sponsored

Sponsored 51 min

Who will win this year’s ultimate F1 dream ticket? You decide…



Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

Singapore GP

1 h

Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role

Feature

Discover prime content



A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

WRC

Rally Italy

By Tom Howard

A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends



How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider

WRC

Rally Italy

By Tom Howard

How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider



What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC

By Tom Howard

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like



How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile

WRC

Rally Chile

By Tom Howard

How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe