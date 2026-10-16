WRC
WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run
Fans came out in force to applaud Evans' triumph in the WRC
Tom Howard
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:46 AM
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Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Tom Howard
Elfyn Evans received a “surreal” hero’s welcome as fans came out in force to celebrate Britain’s first world rally champion for 25 years in the Welshman’s home town.
The newly crowned champion drove his title-winning Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car through the closed streets of Dolgellau, lined with thousands of fans that had braved the rain, in a special event organised to honour the champion on Thursday.
Before arriving in the centre of his hometown, Evans drove his rally car to his former school Ysgol Bro Idris earlier in the day to meet with pupils and teachers.
The celebration concluded with Evans driving the car onto the stage in the centre of town, while being serenaded by fans and a local choir singing the Welsh national anthem. Evans then spoke to the gathered crowd, met fans and signed autographs before putting on a show behind the wheel of the GR Yaris.
“Obviously I was a bit worried about the weather, and the weather has been bad, but everyone has braved it right until the end,” a grateful Evans, who has joined Colin McRae and Richard Burns as Britain’s third world rally champion driver, told Motorsport.com.
“I can’t thank everybody enough for turning up and waiting at the end but also for everybody that was involved in putting the event together, the Gwynedd Council, all the volunteers, and special mention to [friend] Glenn Patterson as it would definitely have not happened [without him].
“It is a bit surreal still and I can only be very grateful for everybody that came. I’m sure it will be [one of the major moments of my life]. To have the Rally1 car in the centre of town just outside my dad’s [Gwyndaf Evans] car dealership is incredible.”
Wales' First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth was among the supporters at the celebration event.
“To become a world champion is no mean feat,” he said. “He has shown such consistency, such quality over the years – came so close, we felt his pain year after year.
“I had a feeling this year he could do it, and now we are seeing what this means not just to his home area but to the whole of Wales. A true champion, a true hero here too.”
Evans and co-driver Scott Martin claimed a maiden WRC title in arguably the most dramatic season finale in the championship’s history, with the title ultimately decided when rival Oliver Solberg sensationally crashed two corners from the finish of the final stage in a tense Sardinia showdown.
The moment has since gone viral on social media, clocking up millions of views, which Evans believes can only be good for the sport as it looks to grow and capture a new audience.
“That script would have been difficult to write for a movie I think, the way that everything played out. Right until the end there was drama, so of course for the sport it is amazing,” he added.
“The sport has to be the winner of it all and obviously I didn’t do too bad out of it either. I just hope for some positive things for the sport off the back of it.”
Evans has had little chance to realise the enormity of what he has achieved this year due to a busy schedule that has seen the Welshman back testing Toyota’s 2027 WRC car last week.
“Life is always busy and there is always something going on, whether it is home or in the rally world. Life goes on and I'm looking to the next thing,” he added.
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