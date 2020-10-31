Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
FP1 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event

shares
comments
Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event

FIA Rally Director Yves Matton thinks Ypres Rally organisers have “proven” their case for hosting future World Rally Championship events even though it failed to go ahead because of coronavirus.

Just three weeks before the rally was due to make its bow as the series’ penultimate round it had to be abandoned as the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Belgium remains worryingly high.

Prior to yesterday’s announcement, fears were growing for the tarmac classic in light of neighbouring France and Germany imposing fresh lockdowns to try and stymie the spread of the respiratory disease.

The Governor of West Flanders, Carl Decaluwé, argued it would have been “irresponsible to allow the WRC to take place in Ypres”, with those comments supported by the Mayor of the City, Emmily Talpe.

Club Superstage President Alain Penasse said he hoped his team would be handed another chance to showcase the event in the sport’s top tier – a view shared by Matton.

“We are hugely disappointed after all the work the organising team has put in – but safety and public health must prevail,” said Matton.

“With more than one hundred entries planned, their work has not gone unnoticed. They have proven that an event here in Belgium deserves to be considered for a future inclusion in the World Rally Championship calendar,” added the former Citroen Racing team principal.

Read Also:

A highly-regarded meeting, the Ypres Rally has welcomed top drivers from the British and European Rally Championships in recent times, including Thierry Neuville and his Hyundai Motorsport colleague, Craig Breen - the winner of the 2019 instalment.

WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel agreed Penasse and his backroom staff had made a strong first impression following their call-up to the competition back in August.

“The health and safety of competitors, teams, officials, suppliers and media is our number one priority and, of course, we fully respect the decisions and advice of local and regional authorities,” said Siebel.

“The cancellation of the Ypres Rally is a big disappointment, but we thank the organising team for their sterling efforts since the rally was added to the WRC calendar at short notice.”

With no Ypres Rally, it leaves December’s Monza Rally in Italy as the last remaining round of the series and strengthens the trophy prospects of Wales’ Elfyn Evans.

Despite hampering his own title chances, Evans’ Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier said people’s safety was “more important than rallying”.

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave

Previous article

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC

Trending Today

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Fans petition to save the Newcastle 500
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fans petition to save the Newcastle 500

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

Latest news

Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

1h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021

4
Formula 1

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

15m
5
Supercars

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Latest news

Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event
WRC

Ypres Rally “proven” to be future WRC event

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave
WRC

WRC cancels Ypres Rally amid second COVID-19 wave

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles
WRC

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move
WRC

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16 01:51
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS4-6 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS4-6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.