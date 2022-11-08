World Superbike announces 12-round calendar for 2023
World Superbike has revealed a 12-round calendar for the 2023 season that will see it visit Oceania, Europe, Asia and South America.
Most significantly, Australia will return to its traditional season-opening slot after being pushed back until the end of the campaign this year due to travel restrictions.
The Phillip Island races will take place on February 24-25, with the Indonesia round in Mandalika following just one week and completing the opening double header.
A month-long break will follow before the start of the European leg of the season at Assen on April 21-23.
The fourth round of the campaign will take place at Barcelona on 5-7th May, with the series heading next to Misano on June 2-4.
July will be relatively busy with WSBK hosting races at both Donington Park and Most at either end of the month, before the traditional summer break kicks in during August.
The season will resume at Magny-Cours in September, while Aragon and Portimao will host back-to-back rounds later in the same month.
Circuito San Juan Villicum will stage the season finale in 2023 on October 13-15, marking a departure from previous years.
A 12th round will be revealed at a later date, as per a statement issued by the WSBK.
Out of the 12 events on the current 2022 calendar, only Estoril is absent from next year’s schedule.
The Losail circuit in Qatar, which traditionally hosted the WSBK season finale before the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently undergoing renovation work, is another notable absence.
Full 2023 WorldSBK calendar:
|Date
|Venue
|24-26 February
|Phillip Island, Australia
|3-5 March
|Mandalika, Indonesia
|21-23 April
|Assen, the Netherlands
|5-7 May
|Barcelona, Spain
|2-4 June
|Misano, Italy
|30 June - 2 July
|Donington Park, the UK
|28-30 July
|Most, Czech Republic
|8-10 September
|Magny-Cours, France
|22-24 September
|Aragon, Spain
|29th September - 1 October
|Portimao, Portugal
|13-15 October
|San Juan, Argentina
|TBA
|TBA
