Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes says Kawasaki move has been "eye-opener"

shares
comments
Lowes says Kawasaki move has been "eye-opener"
By:
Apr 26, 2020, 8:36 AM

Alex Lowes says his move to the dominant Kawasaki World Superbike outfit for the 2020 season has been an “eye-opener”.

Former British Superbike champion Lowes was chosen to partner reigning five-time WSBK champion Rea at Kawasaki in place of Honda-bound Leon Haslam, following a six-year stint with the Crescent squad on Suzuki and Yamaha machinery. 

In the opening round – so far the only one of the coronavirus-affected 2020 season – at Phillip Island, Lowes scored a podium in his debut race for Kawasaki, before beating Rea in a thrilling second feature race.

The strong Australia outing for Lowes leaves him leading the championship by 12 points from series rookie Scott Redding on the Ducati.

Speaking with Monster Energy, Lowes said of his time with Kawasaki so far: “It has been an eye-opener for me with how well those guys do things and I definitely feel like all of that is going to help me make a good step forward with my riding and my results. 

“It has been very positive, and I’ve really enjoyed working with and getting to know all the guys, obviously Jonathan included. He does a lot of things really well, so I’m sure there is plenty that I can learn from him.

“Obviously, we’ve got a delayed start now, but the testing, the first three months together, have been really, really good. 

“Even this winter, and even though I felt good on the bike, we didn’t have too good weather, so I didn’t get too many dry laps. So I feel like there is a lot more I can improve on with my relationship with the bike.

“I’m real confident with my decision with Kawasaki and I’m happy to be working with all the guys.  Whether it is next month or two months or whenever the time is [to go racing again], I’m surely going to be at the front.” 

Lowes' manager and 2003 WSBK title-winner Neil Hodgson told Motorsport.com he believes his rider has the potential to be world champion, but was also quick to point out that this is only Lowes' first year on the ZX-10RR. 

“I’m a realist," Hodgson said. "Phillip Island is a really peculiar track, it always creates really good races. It’s sometimes, as we’ve seen over the years, it’s hard to go off that one round and go, ‘oh, well definitely Alex is going to take it to Jonathan every weekend’. 

“I manage Alex, but I’m realistic to know how good Jonathan is. So, how I see it is this year for Alex is it’s a big step up to get into that main Kawasaki team, and it’s going to be a learning year for him.

“And if he can battle with Jonny, win a few more races, then I genuinely believe that next year, in his second year on the Kawasaki I think he’ll have a chance of fighting for the title.

“But realistically, Jonathan’s such a class act, he doesn’t make mistakes. So at this stage, I know Alex is not getting carried away.”

Additional reporting by Eric Johnson

Related video

Next article
Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

Previous article

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alex Lowes
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Donington Park

Donington Park

3 Jul - 5 Jul

Trending

1
Esports

Norris spins, then wins IndyCar Challenge at COTA

2
MotoGP

Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends

4
Formula 1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

5
Supercars

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

51m

Latest videos

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch 02:21
World Superbike

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Lowes says Kawasaki move has been "eye-opener"
WSBK

Lowes says Kawasaki move has been "eye-opener"

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK
WSBK

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale
WSBK

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale

Ducati: WSBK needs more characters like Redding
WSBK

Ducati: WSBK needs more characters like Redding

Assen World Superbike round postponed until August
WSBK

Assen World Superbike round postponed until August

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.