Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
World Superbike / Jerez News

Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Alvaro Bautista says it would be “difficult” to extract any more performance from the Honda Fireblade this season after scoring back-to-back World Superbike podiums in Barcelona and Jerez.

Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

The Japanese manufacturer enjoyed its best showing of the year last weekend as Bautista finished fourth in the opening race with an inspired charge from ninth on the grid, before overtaking the Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli on the penultimate lap to bag the final spot on the podium in Race 2.

Bautista had already scored Honda’s first rostrum finish of the year a week ago in Barcelona, finishing third behind championship protagonists Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole race.

These results mark a major breakthrough for Honda, which is fighting BMW to avoid being last in this year's manufacturers' standings.

After a difficult Assen round in July, Bautista had predicted that the CBR1000RR-R would end up with no top-three finishes in its second year of competition.

Bautista says Honda’s improved showing in recent rounds is down to relatively small improvements on the Fireblade, but admits there is little room to make the bike even faster for the final three rounds of the campaign.

“I think now we are at the top of our performance with the bike, [extracting] more than this is difficult,” said the 36-year-old.

“The good thing is, I said in Barcelona we just work on the small details, we don't make a big change on the bike, and at least track by track [we stay] with the same base bike, so it's easier to get a reference and easier to work. 

“So I think that we increased the performance a little bit. But because there are a lot of riders fighting for podiums and victory, you see the result from seventh to third, it's one or two tenths per lap, it's not more. So at the end everything you can gain, you see it more clearly in the positions.“

Starting eighth on the grid for the second race of the weekend, Bautista wasted little time passing his Honda teammate Leon Haslam on lap 2 and had cleared the struggling Kawasaki of  Rea by lap 9.

In the final stages of the race he closed in on Locatelli for a place on the podium, passing him at the long Turn 13 left-hander just before the start of the last lap to seal third position.

Speaking after his 27th podium in WSBK, Bautista admitted that he was close to crashing on several occasions as he tried to exploit Honda’s superior braking performance to charge through the field.

“First lap was crucial for us, I lost some time [to the frontrunners] but then I was riding at a good pace,” he said. “I saw the front riders, I didn't lose some distance, and even some laps I caught them.

“So I felt like I have one or two tenths more than the others and tried to pass them and just keep my rhythm. At the end, I fought with some riders. 

“I was very close to crashing in a couple of corners because with this bike a strong point is braking, where I can catch them. So I just braked harder and harder and harder to chase them and I was near to crashing a couple of times but I was lucky I didn't crash. 

“In the end, another podium. I'm happy because I felt much much better than the morning's race, even if the track was worse and the times were slower but compared to the others I felt quite good.” 

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

Previous article

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

18 h
2
World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

4 h
3
Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

6 h
4
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

5
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news
Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium
WSBK

Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

1 h
Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
WSBK

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

4 h
Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022
WSBK

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022

5 h
Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win
Video Inside
WSBK

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

22 h
Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death
WSBK

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death

Sep 27, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea's 00:59
World Superbike
2 h

WSBK: Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth 00:59
World Superbike
Sep 26, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash 00:57
World Superbike
Sep 25, 2021

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

WSBK: Davies was 00:51
World Superbike
Sep 24, 2021

WSBK: Davies was "super-close" to retiring after 2020 season

WSBK: Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez 00:55
World Superbike
Sep 23, 2021

WSBK: Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022
World Superbike

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Latest news

Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Further Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.