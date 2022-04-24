Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki Next / Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash
World Superbike / Assen Race report

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista won a dramatic final race of the Assen World Superbike weekend that saw Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea come to blows while battling for the lead.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide

Razgatlioglu led the early stages of the race after getting the holeshot from second on the grid but soon came under pressure from polesitter Rea, who had successfully recovered from a poor start that had left him fifth at the end of lap 1.

Having gotten a great exit out of the final corner on lap 5, Rea closed in rapidly on Razgatlioglu into Turn 1 and then drew alongside him at the following straight.

However, the overtaking attempt ended in disaster as they made contact exiting Turn 2 and crashed out of the race, in what was the most controversial incident between the pair in WSBK’s history.

This promoted Iker Lecuona into the surprise lead of the race, but Bautista was able to repass the Honda rider with ease within a single lap and romp to a third victory of the 2022 season.

The result also leaves Bautista 18 points clear of Rea at the top of the standings, with reigning champion Razgatlioglu - yet to score a win this year - already dropping 45 points off the lead.

Second place in the race went to Razgatlioglu’s factory Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli, who demoted Lecuona four laps from the finish to secure his best result of the season.

Lecuona, however, had enough reasons to be content with the result as he clinched a first podium of his rookie WSBK season - as well as a first for Honda since Bautista’s pair of third-place finishes with the Japanese manufacturer in the latter half of the 2021 campaign.

Behind, Alex Lowes rebounded strongly from a double retirement to clinch a solid fourth place in the sole remaining Kawasaki, finishing less than two seconds off the podium.

Motocross Ducati’s Axel Bassani earned the honour of the top independent rider in fifth in a race that saw both Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Loris Baz (Bonovo BMW) retire early on with unrelated crashes.

Meanwhile, Scott Redding delivered his best performance as a BMW rider as he charged from the outside of the top 10 to finish sixth, just two tenths behind Bassani after running as high as fourth in the race.

He was followed by the second factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and teammate Michael van der Mark, the latter still not fully fit from the pre-season injury that forced him to miss the Aragon round a fortnight ago.

The top 10 was completed by Honda rider Xavi Vierge and Lucas Mahias on the Puccetti Kawasaki, as Leon Haslam rounded off his comeback weekend with a 13th place finish aboard the Pedercini Kawasaki.

Assen WSBK - Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 8.770
3 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 11.580
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 13.329
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 14.490
6 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 14.672
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 23.374
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 28.511
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 29.067
10 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 29.434
11 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 36.810
12 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 36.814
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 37.000
14 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 38.862
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 41.674
16 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 51.252
17 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 51.382
18 52 Oliver Konig
Kawasaki
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha
5 Philipp Oettl
Ducati
76 France Loris Baz
BMW
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha
View full results
shares
comments
Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki
Previous article

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki
Next article

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash Assen
World Superbike

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Bautista sympathises with Redding's BMW struggles
World Superbike

Bautista sympathises with Redding's BMW struggles

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK Aragon
World Superbike

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test Misano March testing
World Superbike

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Ducati unveils Panigale V4 R for 2022 World Superbike season Ducati Team launch
World Superbike

Ducati unveils Panigale V4 R for 2022 World Superbike season

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement
World Superbike

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement

Redding just wanted to "put on a show" in WSBK finale Mandalika
World Superbike

Redding just wanted to "put on a show" in WSBK finale

Latest news

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki

Assen WSBK: Rea holds on from Bautista for victory
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea holds on from Bautista for victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.