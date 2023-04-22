World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1
Alvaro Bautista continued a strong start to his World Superbike title defence with a sixth win from the opening seven races of the 2023 season at Assen.
Ducati rider Bautista overcame Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea to win Saturday's opener by a little over three seconds.
Bautista had secured pole earlier in the day but was handed a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, promoting Rea to pole position.
Rea held off Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu in the fight for second, while Andrea Locatelli likewise bested top independent Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) for fourth.
Bautista has extended his championship lead over nearest rival Razgatlioglu to 46 points, with two more races at Assen to follow on Sunday.
Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|21
|-
|2
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|21
|3.148
|3
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|21
|3.891
|4
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|21
|10.105
|5
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|21
|10.498
|6
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|21
|13.952
|7
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|21
|14.098
|8
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|21
|16.942
|9
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|21
|17.807
|10
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|21
|18.066
|11
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|21
|22.002
|12
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|21
|23.632
|13
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|21
|23.819
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|21
|25.088
|15
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|21
|26.803
|16
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|21
|34.593
|17
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|21
|34.719
|18
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|21
|47.346
|19
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|21
|50.486
|20
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|21
|52.310
|21
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|21
|22
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|21
|23
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|21
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|0
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|0
Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1'33.542
|2
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|1'33.569
|0.027
|3
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1'33.661
|0.119
|4
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|1'33.741
|0.199
|5
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|1'33.754
|0.212
|6
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1'33.799
|0.257
|7
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|1'33.956
|0.414
|8
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|1'33.985
|0.443
|9
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'34.139
|0.597
|10
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|1'34.199
|0.657
|11
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|1'34.203
|0.661
|12
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|1'34.260
|0.718
|13
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|1'34.310
|0.768
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|1'34.391
|0.849
|15
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1'34.402
|0.860
|16
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|1'34.488
|0.946
|17
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|1'34.690
|1.148
|18
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|1'34.795
|1.253
|19
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|1'34.919
|1.377
|20
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|1'35.152
|1.610
|21
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|1'35.598
|2.056
|22
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|1'35.977
|2.435
|23
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|1'36.043
|2.501
|24
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|1'36.078
|2.536
|25
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|1'36.480
|2.938
