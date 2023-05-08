World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
Alvaro Bautista won both of Sunday's races at Barcelona, giving the Ducati rider three 'trebles' from four World Superbike rounds so far in 2023.
The Spanish rider was unstoppable on home soil, winning the Superpole race to give himself pole for the final race of the weekend, which he duly dominated, beating Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu by eight seconds.
It gives Bautista, who signed a new contract to stay at Ducati ahead of the Barcelona weekend, a healthy 69-point advantage over nearest rival Razgatlioglu in the riders' standings.
Razgatlioglu had to work hard to finish second, passing the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the final corner on the final lap to grab the place.
Alex Lowes was the top Kawasaki finisher in fourth ahead of team-mate Jonathan Rea, who crashed out of the earlier Superpole race.
Andrea Locatelli followed Yamaha team-mate Razgatlioglu home for third in the Superpole race but could manage no better than seventh in the finale behind Honda's Xavi Vierge.
The 2023 World Superbike season continues at Misano on June 2-4.
World Superbike Barcelona - Superpole Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|10
|-
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|10
|2.110
|3
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|10
|2.385
|4
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|10
|2.868
|5
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|10
|2.965
|6
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|10
|3.257
|7
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|10
|3.398
|8
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|10
|4.102
|9
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|10
|4.884
|10
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|10
|6.031
|11
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|10
|6.154
|12
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|10
|9.424
|13
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|10
|10.428
|14
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|10
|14.325
|15
|75
|
Ivo Miguel
|BMW
|10
|14.441
|16
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|10
|21.393
|17
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|10
|23.623
|18
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|10
|26.209
|19
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|10
|26.566
|20
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|10
|34.300
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|0
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|0
World Superbike Barcelona - Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|20
|-
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|20
|8.583
|3
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|20
|8.643
|4
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|20
|11.366
|5
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|20
|12.824
|6
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|20
|15.242
|7
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|20
|15.771
|8
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|20
|16.516
|9
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|20
|18.946
|10
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|20
|19.637
|11
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|20
|21.561
|12
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|20
|23.410
|13
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|20
|25.255
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|20
|29.381
|15
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|20
|34.437
|16
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|20
|37.717
|17
|75
|
Ivo Miguel
|BMW
|20
|37.757
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|0
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|0
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|0
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|0
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|0
