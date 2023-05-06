World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
Ducati's Alvaro Bautista scored his ninth World Superbike victory of the 2023 season in Saturday's opening race at Barcelona.
After an early red flag caused by a crash for Eric Granado, poleman Bautista sauntered to another straightforward win aboard his V4 Panigale in the restarted 17-lap race, shrugging off the 250rpm rev limit decreased given to Ducati ahead of the start of the weekend.
Almost nine seconds back at the chequered flag, Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu came out on top in a close battle for second with Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea.
Two more Yamaha riders, Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter, completed the top five.
The second factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi was eliminated in a collision with the satellite machine of Axel Bassani, who went on to finish seventh after being handed a long lap penalty.
Scott Redding (BMW) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (GRT Yamaha) both crashed out on the opening lap of the restart at Turn 10, while Kawasaki's Alex Lowes was another faller later on.
World Superbike Barcelona - Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|17
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|17
|8.864
|3
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|17
|8.927
|4
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|17
|13.992
|5
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|17
|14.206
|6
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|17
|15.809
|7
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|17
|18.222
|8
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|17
|20.607
|9
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|17
|20.841
|10
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|17
|22.930
|11
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|17
|23.475
|12
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|17
|31.286
|13
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|17
|31.823
|14
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|17
|32.859
|15
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|17
|40.429
|16
|75
|
Ivo Miguel
|BMW
|17
|46.947
|17
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|17
|50.828
|18
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|16
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|0
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|0
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|0
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|0
|View full results
