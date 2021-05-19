Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

The crash happened last Friday, Bayliss thought to have collided head-on with another cyclist that appeared from between two cars.

However he has no recollection of the crash after losing consciousness on the scene.

He was initially treated in hospital where he was diagnosed with damage to his C4 vertebra and spinal cord, before returning to his Gold Coast home to begin what is expected to be a full recovery.

"I'm okay and I'm home, but the crash means I won't be riding a motorcycle until I regain full movement in my arms and hands," Bayliss said.

"I really just wanted to let everyone know what's happened, that I'm okay and that I'll be back in leathers as soon as I can.

"It's been an intense weekend for me and my family, but luckily I'm okay and I will recover. My doctors have been really positive, but there's no firm indication of how long it will be until I can regain enough control to get back on a bike – maybe a few months, maybe longer; it just depends on how the recovery goes once the bones heal up."

Bayliss co-owns and runs the DesmoSport Ducati squad in the Australian Superbike Championship, which fields bikes for his son Oli Bayliss and Mike Jones.

The next ASBK round is at Hidden Valley at the end of June as part of the Darwin Triple Crown with Supercars.