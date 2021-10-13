Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
World Superbike / Villicum News

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

By:

BMW rider Tom Sykes will skip this weekend’s World Superbike event in Argentina as he continues to recover from a major crash in Barcelona.

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Sykes suffered a “severe concussion” when he collided with the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias in the third race at Barcelona, the incident leaving him hospitalised for several days.

This is the third round in a row where Sykes will be sidelined, having previously missed the Jerez races that followed a week after Barcelona, as well as the Portimao event earlier this month.

BMW expects Sykes to be fully fit for the final round of the season in Indonesia, which is planned to take place at the newly-built Mandalika Street Circuit on November 20-21.

Eugene Laverty has again been called in to deputise for the British rider after bagging a trio of top 10 podium finishes in Portugal last time out. Michael van der Mark will remain aboard the other factory BMW after securing the German manufacturer's first win since its return to the category a fortnight ago.

“I have many things to say and many people to thank for many reasons and I will do this in the very near future on a personal level to give more detail,” said Sykes.

“But for now I just need to speak on behalf of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and I want to say that my recovery has been incredible and I am at the position to be ready to go back to my passion that is racing.

“Unfortunately given the timing of these back to back races and the fly away in Argentina it just left us going there with a couple of questions, so unfortunately we had to make an early decision which meant we have to be out for one more round. 

“It is hard for me because I have missed more races in the last four weeks than I have missed in my 21 years of racing. The main thing is we are looking at the return to racing and look to enjoy the last round of the WorldSBK championship.”

Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven

Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Sykes will sit out the Argentina races, Chaz Davies will be back aboard the Go Eleven Ducati after recovering from his own crash in Barcelona.

The 32-time race winner suffered two broken ribs in an incident during the Superpole race, forcing him to miss the next two rounds at Jerez and Portimao.

This weekend’s Argentina event and the Indonesia round next month will mark Davies’ last-ever races in WSBK, the Welshman having announced that he will retire from top-line motorcycle racing at the end of the year.

shares
comments
Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

Previous article

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

1 h
2
Supercars

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss

22 min
3
World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

28 min
4
World Rallycross

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

5
VLN

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Latest news
BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
WSBK

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

28m
Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

16 h
Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
WSBK

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

19 h
Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season
Video Inside
WSBK

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

Oct 11, 2021
Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion
WSBK

Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion

Oct 7, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Nozane to remain with Yamaha next season 00:44
World Superbike
Oct 11, 2021

WSBK: Nozane to remain with Yamaha next season

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round 12:47
World Superbike
Oct 6, 2021

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism 01:05
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash 00:41
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale Norisring
DTM

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Tom Sykes More from
Tom Sykes
Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash Algarve
World Superbike

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story" Algarve
World Superbike

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

Trending Today

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss
Supercars Supercars

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
VLN VLN

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

Latest news

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.