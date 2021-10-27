Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike News

BSB champ Mackenzie won't go to WSBK "for the sake of it"

, News Editor

British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie has expressed a desire to move up to World Superbikes in 2022, but only if he is offered sufficiently competitive machinery.

Earlier this month, McAMS Yamaha rider Mackenzie won the BSB title in a tense Brands Hatch finale, following in the footsteps of his father Niall who won three consecutive titles in the series in 1996-98.

The 25-year-old, who became the youngest BSB title winner since Alex Lowes in 2013, has been linked to a move up to the world stage for the 2022 campaign, with speculation centering around a potential tie-up with the Go Eleven squad.

However, that move appeared to hinge on Go Eleven switching from Ducati machinery to Yamaha for 2022, and with that prospect now fading, it's unclear whether Mackenzie will still make the jump to WSBK.

Speaking on the latest episode of This Week with Will Buxton on Motorsport TV, Mackenzie acknowledged the interest in his services but underlined that remaining in BSB in 2022 to defend his title would also be an appealing option should no strong offers materialise.

"The natural progression for me is to go to World Superbikes, similar to what I'm doing now but on the world stage," Mackenzie said. "It's never been a secret that's what I want to do.

"But I feel like if I am going to go there, everything has to be right. I'm not going to go for the sake of going. I've had teams interested, but everything needs to be right and I've got a great team in BSB with McAMS Yamaha.

"If it doesn't happen next year, then I'll try and come back to BSB with the #1 plate and try and retain the title. Who knows what can happen in the future, but whatever happens it will be the right decision and I'm sure I'll be looking forward to whatever it is."

Mackenzie suggested that either way a decision on his 2022 campaign will be made in the near future.

"A couple of teams [in WSBK] have got deadlines and there are a few other things to sort out, so when everything is on paper in black and white we can make a decision," said Mackenzie.

"In the next couple of weeks that should happen. It would be nice to box it all off and focus on the pre-season."

