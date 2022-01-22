With a decade of WSBK experience under his belt, Davies has been tasked with coaching Ducati’s factory WSBK riders Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, as well as World Supersport representative Nicolo Bulega, in the 13-round 2022 campaign.

The announcement ensures the Welshman will remain in the WSBK paddock for another year after announcing his retirement from top-flight motorcycle racing at the end of 2021.

It also means the 34-year-old will continue his association with Ducati, the manufacturer with which he had been racing with in WSBK since 2014 - first with the factory team before later being moved to the satellite GoEleven outfit to make way for Rinaldi last year.

Although Davies was unable to secure Ducati a first riders’ title since Carlos Checa in 2011, the partnership was otherwise a success, yielding 28 race victories and three runner-up spots in the championship.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to remain part of the racing world and especially with the Aruba.it – Ducati family, with whom I enjoyed the best years of my racing career,” said Davies.

“It will be an interesting perspective to see the action from ‘the other side of the fence’! I believe that with my seven years of experience as an official Ducati rider and knowledge of both the Ducati V2 and V4 bikes I am well equipped to contribute to the future success of the team.

“We have excellent riders for the 2022 SBK/WSS campaigns and I will give everything I can to maximise their potential. I want to thank Stefano Cecconi, Feel Racing and Ducati for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”

Ducati is heading into 2022 with a refreshed rider line-up, with Bautista returning to the squad after a two-year absence to replace BMW-bound Scott Redding.

The Italian manufacturer is making a renewed push for title honours in WSBK this year after ending 2021 behind Japanese rival Yamaha in the standings.

“We are happy to be able to count on Chaz again, albeit in a new role both for him and for our team,” said Ducati team principal Stefano Cecconi. “His experience will certainly be of great help to our riders, allowing them to express their full potential.

“His contribution to the Supersport project will also be fundamental for both Nicolo Bulega and the team, as the Panigale V2 has the DNA of the twin-cylinder Superbikes on which Chaz has achieved outstanding results over the past years”.