Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap Next / Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale
World Superbike / Estoril Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale

Jonathan Rea won a thrilling final World Superbike race of the weekend at Estoril with a brave pass on championship leader Alvaro Bautista on the final lap.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale

Ducati man Bautista looked on course for his second win of the weekend in Portugal after passing Rea for the lead on lap 14 of 21, but came under renewed attack from his Kawasaki rider in the closing stages.

Rea failed to make a move stick at either of Estoril's most obvious passing points, the Turn 1 right-hander and the Turn 6 double left-hander, but launched an ambitious assault on Bautista into the downhill right-hander of Turn 7.

That move didn't come off either, as Bautista nosed back in front, but it set Rea up to dive up the inside at the tight Turn 9-10 complex and hang on through the final couple of turns for his fifth win of the season by just 0.194 seconds.

It narrows the gap between the two in the championship to 17 points, with Rea also having won earlier in the day in the Superpole race.

The opening half of the race was characterised by a battle between Rea and reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who led off the line until being repassed by his 2021 title rival into Turn 6 on the first lap.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu briefly made it back ahead at the start of lap 7, but was again demoted by Rea two laps later, and on lap 11 by Bautista.

Razgatlioglu initially stuck close to the two leaders but faded in the closing laps, finally finishing four seconds down in third place - extending his winless run at the start of his title defence.

Alex Lowes matched his best finish of the year on the second Kawasaki in fourth, running in the leading group early on but losing touch with the pack when he ran wide at the first corner on lap 15.

Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) barely clung to fifth ahead of Iker Lecuona, whose Honda bizarrely shed its front mudguard on the warm-up lap, but seemingly not impacting the Spaniard's pace.

Seventh went to Axel Bassani on the privateer Motocorsa Ducati ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi's factory V4 R, while Xavi Vierge (Honda) and last-minute GoEleven Ducati replacement Xavi Fores completed the top 10.

Scott Redding was BMW's top representative in 11th place as his difficult start to the season continued.

Puccetti Kawasaki's Lucas Mahias was a non-starter after a hand injury sustained in a crash in the Superpole race.

Estoril WSBK - Race 2 results:

 
Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 0.194
3 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 4.350
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 7.125
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 8.232
6 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 8.309
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10.865
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 16.082
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 18.292
10 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Ducati 18.412
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 19.758
12 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 25.193
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 27.753
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 38.391
15 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 38.424
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 41.541
17 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 42.555
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 49.775
19 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 51.353
20 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'14.141
32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki
View full results
shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap
Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap
Next article

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Tsuboi accepts blame for Kobayashi's high-speed crash Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

Tsuboi accepts blame for Kobayashi's high-speed crash

Fenestraz ignored Kondo pit call on way to best-ever finish Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

Fenestraz ignored Kondo pit call on way to best-ever finish

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale

Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win on last lap

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.