Granado, 24, will take part in the 2020 season finale as the MIE squad runs a second bike for the first time since the first of two Aragon rounds at the end of August.

The Honda satellite operation announced in the wake of that event it was downsizing to a single Fireblade CBR1000RR-R for Takumi Takahashi after splitting with Althea Racing.

However, it has expanded to a second bike for the upcoming Estoril round, giving Granado a chance to become the first Brazilian to race in WSBK since Alex Barros in 2006.

“I want to thank Honda Brazil for giving me a chance to be one of few riders in the country to race in the Superbike World Championship," said Granado, who finished seventh overall in the recently-concluded 2020 MotoE season. "It will also be my first contact with the new CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP and I am very happy about this.

"I've already raced at Estoril, which is a good thing, and have actually won two European Moto2 rounds at the track. I know this is a high-level competition though, and I have no expectations when it comes to results.

"I will be a new rider who needs to adapt, racing a new bike, so it’s another big challenge in terms of my career. I hope this is going to be a weekend in which I can learn a lot and carry this experience forward.”

Takahashi, who has never raced at Estoril before, will be looking to end a difficult first full-time campaign in WSBK on a high. The Japanese rider sits 25th in the standings with just four point to his name, having had a best finish of 14th in the final race at Barcelona.