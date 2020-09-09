Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

shares
comments
Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer

Leon Haslam has suggested his future within the Honda World Superbike stable hinges on what form the championship takes next year.

Haslam, the 2010 WSBK runner-up and 2018 British Superbike champion, joined Honda's revamped factory team at the start of 2020 after a single season partnering Jonathan Rea at the factory Kawasaki squad last year.

So far the 37-year-old lies 10th in the points, two places behind teammate Alvaro Bautista, with a best result of fourth in last weekend's second Aragon round.

While Bautista's place in the team for 2021 looks all but assured, there have been question marks about whether Haslam would be retained, with Honda offering a spot on its WSBK roster to Cal Crutchlow earlier this year after giving his LCR MotoGP seat to Alex Marquez.

Read Also:

However, there have been suggestions that Honda could take a step back from WSBK next year if, for COVID-19-related reasons, the 2021 season does not feature any overseas rounds for it to promote its new CBR1000RR-R bike.

Addressing his future last weekend at Aragon, Haslam said Honda wouldn't be able to make any decisions on riders before knowing the make-up of the championship in 2021.

"We’re still understanding what the championship itself is going to do – if it’s going to be a world championship or a European championship, this is the biggest thing," said Haslam.

"I’m very happy with the team and the team is very happy with me, so we have to wait to see what happens in the next weeks."

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pressed further on how a European-only championship would impact things, the Englishman replied: "Because if it’s not a world championship, and it’s just in Europe, this changes a lot the economy for everybody, does it not?

"I understand this year is very strange, and going forward as HRC and Honda and [knowing] what is going to happen in the future is what we have to wait for.

"I’m very happy with Honda and I would love to continue in this championship, because I have full faith this will be a winning bike very soon.

"You can see the progression we have made in three rounds [since the series resumed after lockdown]. Already Alvaro made a podium and we are close, competing against Ducati, Kawasaki and Yamaha, we are making the steps needed."

Honda scored the first podium of its works WSBK return in the first of two back-to-back Aragon weekends at the end of August as Bautista finished third, giving the Japanese marque its first rostrum visit in the series since 2016.

Read Also:

Haslam followed that up with his best showing of the year so far at a track he says is among his worst, giving him encouragement for the remaining races of the season.

"If we maximise what we have now, we can be challenging for the podium most weekends," said Haslam, who finished in the top seven in all three Aragon races last weekend.

"For me this has been one of the worst circuits in my career, I’ve never been on the podium here and I’ve made podiums at every other circuit. So already to make these results at this circuits, I’m very happy.

"Alvaro has always been competitive here, he won both races [for Ducati] last year by 18 seconds, so be close to him, and for him to make a podium [in the previous Aragon round], I’m actually very happy with where we are right now."

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form

Previous article

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

Latest news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form

Redding feels he is “just surviving" after Aragon crash
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding feels he is “just surviving" after Aragon crash

Rinaldi "deserves" factory Ducati promotion, says Rea
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rinaldi "deserves" factory Ducati promotion, says Rea

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

1h
3
MotoGP

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

1h
4
World Superbike

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

6m
5
Supercars

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out

Latest news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
WSBK

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form
WSBK

Lowes "not happy" with post-lockdown WSBK form

Redding feels he is “just surviving" after Aragon crash
WSBK

Redding feels he is “just surviving" after Aragon crash

Rinaldi "deserves" factory Ducati promotion, says Rea
WSBK

Rinaldi "deserves" factory Ducati promotion, says Rea

Aragon WSBK: Rea makes late pass on Rinaldi to win
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Rea makes late pass on Rinaldi to win

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.