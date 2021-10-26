Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season
World Superbike News

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

By:

Honda has announced it has signed Spanish rookies Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the 2022 World Superbike season.

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

As revealed by Motorsport.com last month (here and here), Lecuona and Vierge will form an all-new line-up for the Japanese marque next season, replacing veteran duo Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam.

Tuesday's announcement comes more than a month after the two riders made their agreements with Honda during the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix weekend.

Lecuona, 21, moves to WSBK after two difficult seasons in MotoGP with the Tech 3 KTM squad that have so far yielded a best finish of sixth at the Red Bull Ring. The two-time Moto2 podium finisher sits 18th in the riders' standings with two races still to run this season.

Vierge meanwhile makes the switch from Moto2, where has raced full-time since 2016. In that time the 24-year-old has finished in the top three four times and scored three poles, but no wins.

Honda's decision to sign a pair of WSBK rookies follows two below-par seasons since the introduction of the current CBR1000RR-R bike last year with veterans Bautista and Haslam.

With only next month's Indonesia season finale still to run, Honda is virtually assured to finish fifth and last in the manufacturers' standings, with nearest rival BMW 54 points ahead.

Bautista, who will move back to Ducati next season in place of BMW-bound Scott Redding, sits 10th in the riders' table heading to Indonesia with two third-place finishes to his credit, while Haslam is two places further back with a best finish of fourth this season.

Haslam told Motorsport.com earlier this month that he is exploring options in British Superbike, MotoAmerica and the FIM Endurance World Championship for 2022 as he gets ready to exit WSBK.

shares
comments
Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season

Previous article

Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season
Load comments
More from
German Garcia Casanova
MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
World Superbike

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Honda World Superbike Team More from
Honda World Superbike Team
Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
World Superbike

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista Barcelona
World Superbike

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Trending Today

Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans

Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for fastest lap

Latest news

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues

Redding 'badly wanted' WSBK win after Saturday crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding 'badly wanted' WSBK win after Saturday crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.