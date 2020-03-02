Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

shares
comments
Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 1:08 PM

Honda has a "really big margin" to improve following the first World Superbike race weekend for the Japanese marque's factory team and its CBR1000RR-R bike, believes Alvaro Bautista.

Having entrusted its factory WSBK return to the Althea and Moriwaki teams in 2019, Honda formed a new outfit - known simply as 'Team HRC' - to run its brand-new bike that replaces the previous-generation Fireblade that raced from 2017-19.

Leon Haslam achieved the team's best result of the Phillip Island weekend after taking fifth place in the opener on Saturday, one place ahead of new teammate Bautista.

The Spaniard matched that finishing position in the second full-distance race of the weekend on Sunday, albeit after a crash during the Superpole race left him having to make his way through from the rear of the field.

"It's a pity because I think I could have been in the top five in those conditions," said Bautista of the crash. "The feeling with the bike was improved, we made some changes from [Saturday] and it made me more comfortable on the bike.

"I think it has been a positive weekend for us. We were not too far from the front riders. We have a really big margin to improve. We marked a base, now we have to work on the bike and try to improve for the next races."

Read Also:

Bautista said the warmer temperatures of Sunday were a challenge for Honda, although the slower pace made it easier for him to keep up with the leaders.

"[On Saturday] I was able to stay in the front group, I just lost a time overtaking other riders. [On Sunday] I was in the front group but the laptime was really slow.

"So it was easier to be in the front group, but at the same time more difficult with the conditions, especially with our bike, which is for sure not perfect, we are struggling a little bit more when the conditions change.

"But at least it was positive to see the front group."

Haslam followed up his fifth place in the first race with eighth in the Superpole race and a disappointing 12th in the finale, remounting after an early incident in which he crashed into Michael Ruben Rinaldi's GoEleven Ducati.

"A false neutral, my mistake, caused me to crash in Race 2," said Haslam. "I’m a little disappointed with the weekend’s results because I felt we had the pace to be on the podium.

"But we all know that, at this track, it is key to put everything together, saving the tyre, engine management etc. and so I think that’s why we did how we did today, with no previous references to use either of course.

"In Race 1, we were there until four laps from the end, so the weekend has had its positives of course, while [Sunday] was a little more difficult. Essentially, I’m fairly happy with our speed, but we need to manage it better."

Related video

Next article
Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

Previous article

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Leon Haslam
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

Trending

1
Supercars

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

2
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

3h
3
Formula 1

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020

4
World Superbike

Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut

5
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

Latest videos

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish 01:24
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights 01:42
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
WSBK

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
WSBK

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea
WSBK

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Phillip Island WSBK: Lowes holds off Rea to win finale
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Lowes holds off Rea to win finale

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea takes Superpole race win
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea takes Superpole race win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.