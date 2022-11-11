Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Mandalika News

Honda using 'super concessions' upgrade for Indonesia

Honda World Superbike team boss Leon Camier has revealed that the Japanese marque is already using an upgrade granted to it under the championship's new 'super concessions' rules.

Jamie Klein
By:
Honda using 'super concessions' upgrade for Indonesia

The new regulations, announced last month, allow struggling manufacturers the chance to make chassis adjustments that under normal circumstances would not be allowed under WSBK's strict homologation rules.

Honda was expected to be one of the major beneficiaries of the system, having failed to live up to expectations since the introduction of the current CBR1000RR-R for the start of the 2020 season.

Speaking during Friday's opening practice session, Camier said that the bikes of works riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have been modified with a view to improve turning and reducing stress on the tyre.

He also divulged the Japanese manufacturer has already been able to test the adjustments it has made with its new status.

"We've been able to move our head pipe [steering head] further forward and our [swingarm] pivot lower," said Camier. "For us it makes a big difference in how we load the tyre.

"It's something we couldn't do before under the current rules, but now we have more space to put the head pipe where we want to. We want to achieve more turning from the bike, basically, and put less load on the front tyre.

"We tested it before and it's gone very well, so we will see this weekend how it works. It's the first time we've had it on track for a race situation, so hopefully we will understand a bit more this weekend."

Lecuona's weekend got off to a promising start with the second-fastest time in FP1 behind Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu, but had to be taken to the medical centre after a heavy crash in second practice.

Vierge meanwhile was fifth-fastest in the morning before slipping to eighth in the afternoon.

Honda has managed just a single podium finish so far in 2022, with Lecuona finishing third at Assen, but holds a slender three-point lead over BMW in the battle for fourth in the manufacturers' standings heading to Indonesia.

