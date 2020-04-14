Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale

Although WSBK was able to host its Phillip Island season opener, the global coronavirus pandemic led to March's Qatar round being postponed indefinitely, while April's Jerez and Assen races were both subsequently delayed.

That meant that Imola was due to host the second round of the season on May 8-10, but a new revised WSBK schedule issued on Tuesday did not feature the Italian track.

A statement from the FIM said: "It is with regret that after a range of scenarios being discussed and reviewed and in agreement with circuit officials, that the Acerbis Italian Round at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari [Imola] has been cancelled."

Meanwhile, the Aragon round originally due to take place on May 22-24 has been moved back to August 28-30, forming a double-header with Assen, while June's Misano race has been given the final slot on the calendar on November 6-8.

That means Misano replaces Jerez as the venue for the season finale, which was originally supposed to take place at El Villicum in Argentina.

The season is now due to recommence at Donington Park on July 3-5, but the evolving COVID-19 situation means the British round going ahead on schedule is far from certain.

Revised 2020 WSBK calendar:

Date Venue February 28-March 1 Phillip Island March 13-15 Losail - postponed but no new date assigned July 3-5 Donington Park July 31-August 2 Oschersleben August 21-23 Assen August 28-30 Aragon September 4-6 Portimao September 18-20 Catalunya October 2-4 Magny-Cours October 9-11 El Villicum October 23-25 Jerez November 6-8 Misano

