World Superbike / Imola / Breaking news

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 10:17 AM

Next month's Imola round of the World Superbike Championship has been cancelled, while the following Aragon and Misano rounds have been rescheduled for later in the year.

Although WSBK was able to host its Phillip Island season opener, the global coronavirus pandemic led to March's Qatar round being postponed indefinitely, while April's Jerez and Assen races were both subsequently delayed.

That meant that Imola was due to host the second round of the season on May 8-10, but a new revised WSBK schedule issued on Tuesday did not feature the Italian track.

A statement from the FIM said: "It is with regret that after a range of scenarios being discussed and reviewed and in agreement with circuit officials, that the Acerbis Italian Round at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari [Imola] has been cancelled."

Meanwhile, the Aragon round originally due to take place on May 22-24 has been moved back to August 28-30, forming a double-header with Assen, while June's Misano race has been given the final slot on the calendar on November 6-8.

That means Misano replaces Jerez as the venue for the season finale, which was originally supposed to take place at El Villicum in Argentina.

The season is now due to recommence at Donington Park on July 3-5, but the evolving COVID-19 situation means the British round going ahead on schedule is far from certain.

Revised 2020 WSBK calendar:

Date Venue
February 28-March 1  Phillip Island
March 13-15   Losail - postponed but no new date assigned
July 3-5   Donington Park
July 31-August 2 Germany Oschersleben
August 21-23  Assen
August 28-30  Aragon
September 4-6   Portimao
September 18-20   Catalunya
October 2-4  Magny-Cours
October 9-11  El Villicum
October 23-25  Jerez
November 6-8  Misano

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Imola
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Imola

Imola

8 May - 10 May

