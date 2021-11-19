Tickets Subscribe
Redding aims to "gift" Ducati wins in farewell weekend
World Superbike / Mandalika Practice report

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads title rival Rea in practice

By:

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Friday practice for the final World Superbike round of the season in Indonesia, leading his sole championship rival Jonathan Rea.

Razgatlioglu, who holds a solid 30-point lead in the championship with just this weekend's final three races at the all-new Mandalika street circuit to run, set a time of 1m34.230s to end the day just under two tenths quicker than Rea’s factory Kawasaki.

The Turkish rider led the way in first practice this morning with a time of 1m34.985s, before improving on his benchmark with a series of fastest times in the middle of FP2 to put himself comfortably clear of the rest of the field at the end of Friday’s running.

Six-time champion Rea could complete only 10 laps in FP1 as the Kawasaki rider worked on his bike, languishing in 11th with a time of 1m37.386s.

He managed to find nearly three seconds in a more straightforward second practice, ending up just behind Razgatlioglu in second in the final classification.

GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff finished less than half a tenth adrift of Rea in third with a time of 1m34.455s, while Alvaro Bautista was a strong fourth ahead of his last weekend with Honda.

Scott Redding led Ducati’s charge in fifth with a time of 1m34.579s, heading the second Honda of Leon Haslam and the other works Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Lowes, who was Razgatlioglu’s nearest challenger in FP1, ended the day seventh with a best time of 1m34.758s on his ZX-10RR.

Andrea Locatelli ran as high as third in FP2 after getting a tow from his Yamaha teammate Razgatlioglu, but finished eighth in the final order after failing to improve on his previous time of 1m34.877s.

The top 10 was rounded out by Michael van der Mark on the lead BMW and Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished just 0.003s adrift of Bassani on the second of the factory Ducatis, beating Isaac Vinales' Orelac Kawasaki to 11th.

Returning from injuries sustained in Jerez to make one final outing with BMW, Tom Sykes ended up 13th on the timesheets with a time of 1m35.411s, a second off pacesetter Razgatlioglu.

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'34.230
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'34.404 0.174
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'34.455 0.225
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'34.460 0.230
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'34.579 0.349
6 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'34.601 0.371
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'34.758 0.528
8 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'34.877 0.647
9 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'34.938 0.708
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'34.954 0.724
View full results

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'34.985
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'36.529 1.544
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'36.585 1.600
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'36.820 1.835
5 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'37.079 2.094
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'37.084 2.099
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.103 2.118
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'37.140 2.155
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'37.180 2.195
10 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'37.290 2.305
View full results
Redding aims to "gift" Ducati wins in farewell weekend
Previous article

Redding aims to "gift" Ducati wins in farewell weekend
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
