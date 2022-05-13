Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
World Superbike / Estoril News

Isaac Vinales returns to WSBK grid at Estoril with Pedercini

Isaac Vinales will return to the World Superbike Championship for the third round of the 2022 season at Estoril on May 20-22, joining the one-bike Pedercini Kawasaki team.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Isaac Vinales returns to WSBK grid at Estoril with Pedercini

Vinales, cousin of MotoGP star Maverick, lost his Motoxracing Yamaha rider just a week before the start of the 2022 season in March, with Italian rider Roberto Tamburini announced as his replacement.

However, the Spaniard has now secured a return to the WSBK grid on a one-off basis, with Kawasaki satellite team Pedercini recruiting his services for the first Portugal-based event on the calendar.

Pedercini admitted that Vinales will be thrown in the "deep end" at Estoril without any prior testing, but the outfit remains confident that he will be able to put on a good show, buoyed by his top 15 finish aboard an Orelac Kawasaki at the same venue last year. 

Pedercini started the 2022 season with Loris Cresson after downscaling to a single Kawasaki ZX-10RR bike, but parted ways with the Belgian rider after the opening round at Aragon.

Cresson's place at Pedercini was taken over by former Kawasaki and Honda works rider Leon Haslam at Assen last month, but his programme in the British Superbike Championship meant that he was never going to land a full-time seat with the team.

Haslam, however, is expected to make four wildcard appearances with Pedercini this year, starting with Misano in June, as part of a separate deal with the team announced before the start of the season.

It remains unclear who will ride Pedercini's main bike for the remainder of the season after Estoril.

Leon Haslam, TPR Team Pedercini Racing

Leon Haslam, TPR Team Pedercini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
Previous article

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more French GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

WRC legend Loeb came close to joining DTM with BMW 10 years ago
DTM

WRC legend Loeb came close to joining DTM with BMW 10 years ago

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Isaac Vinales returns to WSBK grid at Estoril with Pedercini
World Superbike World Superbike

Isaac Vinales returns to WSBK grid at Estoril with Pedercini

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence

BMW not as far behind as it seems, says Kawasaki's Lowes
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW not as far behind as it seems, says Kawasaki's Lowes

Lecuona: First WSBK podium "important" after KTM MotoGP woes
World Superbike World Superbike

Lecuona: First WSBK podium "important" after KTM MotoGP woes

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.