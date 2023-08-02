Jerez replaces Argentina as venue for 2023 WSBK finale
The final round of the 2023 World Superbike season will be held in Jerez following the cancellation of the originally-planned season finale in Argentina.
Last week, WSBK announced that its planned visit to El Villicum on October 14-15 would not proceed due to complications surrounding planned elections in the San Juan region of Argentina.
A statement explained that the event "was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it has been decided to wait and keep the schedule of events open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing proper planning for events of the magnitude of WorldSBK".
Now it has been announced that the 12th and final round of the 2023 campaign will take place at Jerez, which will host its first WSBK event since the 2021 season.
The race will take place two weeks after the date on which the Argentina round had been scheduled, on October 28-29.
WSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla said: "We are delighted to bring the WorldSBK championship back to its roots at the legendary Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the final round of the 2023 season.
"Jerez holds a special place in the history of our sport, and it is only fitting that we conclude this remarkable season at a venue with such rich heritage. We look forward to witnessing the fierce competition and celebrating the sport's legacy with the passionate fans in Andalusia."
The 2023 WSBK season continues at Magny-Cours on September 9-10.
Latest news
Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision
Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision
Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship
Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship
Provisional Super Formula calendar hints at F1 support race
Provisional Super Formula calendar hints at F1 support race Provisional Super Formula calendar hints at F1 support race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.