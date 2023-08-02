Last week, WSBK announced that its planned visit to El Villicum on October 14-15 would not proceed due to complications surrounding planned elections in the San Juan region of Argentina.

A statement explained that the event "was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it has been decided to wait and keep the schedule of events open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing proper planning for events of the magnitude of WorldSBK".

Now it has been announced that the 12th and final round of the 2023 campaign will take place at Jerez, which will host its first WSBK event since the 2021 season.

The race will take place two weeks after the date on which the Argentina round had been scheduled, on October 28-29.

WSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla said: "We are delighted to bring the WorldSBK championship back to its roots at the legendary Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the final round of the 2023 season.

"Jerez holds a special place in the history of our sport, and it is only fitting that we conclude this remarkable season at a venue with such rich heritage. We look forward to witnessing the fierce competition and celebrating the sport's legacy with the passionate fans in Andalusia."

The 2023 WSBK season continues at Magny-Cours on September 9-10.