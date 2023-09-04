Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch
Kawasaki has announced that Jonathan Rea will leave the team at the end of the 2023 World Superbike Championship ahead of his impending switch to Yamaha.
As reported by Motorsport.com on Saturday, Rea will part ways with Kawasaki after nine seasons during which he clinched six consecutive titles, 104 wins and 214 podiums - becoming one of the most successful riders in WSBK’s history in the process.
Rea had a deal with Kawasaki for 2024 but the two parties have decided to split with a year left on the contract through mutual consent.
It follows a decline in Kawasaki’s WSBK fortunes in recent years, with ZX-10RR proving to be no match to the dominant Ducati Panigale V4 R and even finding it hard to go toe-to-toe with the Yamaha R1.
Eight rounds into the 2023 season, Rea has scored just a single win, in a wet-to-dry race at Most, and he sits a distant third in the championship behind Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.
“I want to thank everyone at KMC and KRT for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level. I have learnt and grown so much as a person and a rider since the first day throwing my leg over the factory Ninja ZX-10R superbike,” said Rea.
“Winning six consecutive WorldSBK Championships will always be the most obvious highlight of my time with Kawasaki; but it will also be the amazing memories, the life lessons and the laughs that I will take with me into the future.
“And, for sure, it’s our mission to complete the 2023 season as strongly and with as much commitment as we have always shown.”
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rea may have seen through his deal but a vacancy opened up at Yamaha when Razgatlioglu announced a shock move to BMW earlier in the year, giving the 36-year-old an option to race in more competitive machinery.
Yamaha is yet to officially announce that Rea will join the Japanese manufacturer next year to partner Andrea Locatelli.
Rea’s impending switch to Yamaha opens up a coveted seat at Kawasaki alongside Alex Lowes, who will remain with the team for another season in 2024.
Speaking about Rea’s departure, Kawasaki team manager Guim Roda said:
“In life as well as racing, priorities define the path to follow. I am very happy and proud that during these nine years Johnny has defined his priorities with KRT and has given us so many successes.
“I consider myself, our team, Kawasaki and all our fans worldwide, privileged to have been part of this journey.
“Whichever direction he goes in the future, I hope he can continue to grow as a rider. The task we have now is to finish the 2023 season as best we can with the tools we have been able to forge this year.
“As always, we will continue to look for improvements and seek advantage wherever possible. KRT is committed to putting on a good show with Johnny during his last four races on the formidable and impressive Ninja ZX-10RR that he has become synonymous with”.
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024 Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle
Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023
Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023 Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023
Latest news
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.