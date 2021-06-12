Riding for BMW’s new satellite RC Squadra Corse team, Laverty fell off his new M1000RR at Turn 10 in FP3, having just set the second fastest time of the session.

The red flag was immediately shown and the Irish rider taken to the medical centre for check-ups, with initial reports stating he was conscious.

An hour later, WSBK issued a statement that he will miss qualifying as the doctors continued further medical checks to scan any potential injuries.

It was later revealed that Laverty suffered neck strain and functional impairment, along with multiple contusions, and has hence been ruled out of Race 1 later this afternoon.

WSBK said his condition will be evaluated further ahead of warm-up on Sunday to determine whether he is fit enough to take part in the final two races of the weekend.

Laverty, who was dropped from BMW’s factory team last year, currently sits 17th in the championship with a best finish of eighth at Estoril.