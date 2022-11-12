Lecuona was forced on to the sidelines in Indonesia following a heavy tumble in Friday afternoon's second practice session at Turn 4 that left him with a fractured T12 vetebra and sacrum.

After being taken to hospital in nearby Mataram, Lecuona was discharged the same day, visiting his Honda team in the paddock on Saturday morning before beginning his journey home to Spain to commence his recovery in earnest.

However, with an estimated recovery time of one month, Lecuona will be unable to race next weekend in Phillip Island, and is instead targeting a return to action next month in post-season testing.

"It's not the best way to finish this amazing season," said Lecuona. "I know this can happen in racing, and this time it happened to me.

"This year I had some strong crashes, and I was always able to recover, but this time I broke a few bones. I am still quite happy about my season, about my performance. Also in FP1 at this track I finished P2.

"On Monday I will have another check with my doctor, and then we will choose [the recovery plan]. I hope I can arrive at the test we have at Jerez in December, but it's not clear. We will see what steps we need to do."

Honda has yet to announce who, if anyone, will take Lecuona's place in its factory stable for Phillip Island alongside Xavi Vierge.