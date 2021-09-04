Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
World Superbike / Magny-Cours Qualifying report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

By:

Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea extended his run of pole positions in the 2021 World Superbike season after beating title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu in qualifying at Magny-Cours.

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Rea was the last leading rider to cross the finish line in the 15-minute shootout, lapping the circuit in 1m35.683s to pip Razgatlioglu’s factory Yamaha by 0.101s and clinch his eighth consecutive pole of the year.

With this result, the six-time world champion surpassed Ben Spies' record of scoring most pole positions in a row, while also claiming a landmark 100th pole for Kawasaki in WSBK.

Apart from Rea and Razgatlioglu, BMW’s Tom Sykes was the only other rider to break the 1m36s barrier in qualifying, his time of 1m35.919s securing him a front row start for the second round in a row.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes led qualifying with five minutes to go with a time of 1m36.025, but was shuffled down to fourth as other riders made improvements late in the session.

Andrea Locatelli rounded out the top five on the second of the factory Yamahas, while Leon Haslam posted a time of 1m36.258s to put his factory Honda on the outside of the second row.

Fresh off securing a contract extension for 2022, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the lead Ducati rider in seventh, 0.732s off the pace of Rea’s Kawasaki.

Title contender Scott Redding endured a difficult qualifying on the second of the works Ducatis after topping FP3 earlier this morning, finishing eighth and nearly a tenth behind his younger teammate.

The British rider, who will move to BMW next year replacing Sykes, trails Rea and Razgatlioglu by 62 points with six rounds to run.

Redding will be joined on the third row of the grid by his 2022 teammate Michael van der Mark, while Lucas Mahias will line up 10th in the Puccetti Kawasaki despite a crash on his final run.

Both GoEleven’s Chaz Davies and GRT’s Garrett Gerloff missed out on a spot inside the top 10, ending up 11th and 12th, while Alvaro Bautista was also surprisingly off the pace in 14th - 1.586s down on the pole time.

Rea and Razgatlioglu head to the opening race of the French WSBK round level on points following the Turkish rider’s victory in the final race at Navarro a fortnight ago.

Magny-Cours WSBK - Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'35.683
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'35.784 0.101
3 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'35.919 0.236
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'36.025 0.342
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'36.201 0.518
6 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'36.258 0.575
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'36.415 0.732
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'36.485 0.802
9 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'36.736 1.053
10 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'36.814 1.131
11 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'36.871 1.188
12 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'36.926 1.243
13 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.114 1.431
14 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'37.269 1.586
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'37.719 2.036
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'37.860 2.177
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'37.970 2.287
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'37.997 2.314
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'38.184 2.501
20 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'38.357 2.674
21 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'38.862 3.179
View full results
shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

47 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

1 h
5
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

19 h
Latest news
Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

18m
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea

19 h
Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
WSBK

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

Sep 3, 2021
BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”
WSBK

BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”

Sep 1, 2021
Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022
WSBK

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

Aug 31, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season 00:45
World Superbike
Aug 24, 2021

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 22, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground 00:40
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him "more fire to succeed"

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Dutch GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.