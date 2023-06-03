Subscribe
World Superbike / Misano Results

World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista took his 13th win of the World Superbike season with another dominant display in the opening race at Misano on Saturday.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

From pole, Bautista was once again unstoppable as he led a Ducati 1-2 from team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, the pair of works riders sporting a special yellow livery for this weekend.

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third for Yamaha, but now sits a huge 78 points behind Bautista in the riders' standings with two races left to run at Misano on Sunday.

Another Ducati rider, Motocorsa Racing's Axel Bassani, was the top independent rider home in fourth ahead of Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea.

Danilo Petrucci was among the non-finishers after a crash on his Barni Racing Ducati.

Misano World Superbike - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 20
2 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20 5.221
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 20 8.971
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 20 14.285
5 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 20 18.594
6 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 20 19.021
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 20 21.036
8 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 20 23.751
9 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 20 24.011
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 20 29.081
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 20 29.430
12 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 20 30.139
13 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 20 30.562
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 20 33.210
15 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 20 34.858
16 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 20 35.778
17 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 20 38.489
18 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 20 40.374
19 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 20 56.950
20 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 20 1‘03.273
21 88 Ryo Mizuno
Honda 20 1‘30.052
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 14 6 laps
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 8 12 laps
70 Italy Luca Vitali
Kawasaki 0
16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 0
View full results
