World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1
Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista took his 13th win of the World Superbike season with another dominant display in the opening race at Misano on Saturday.
From pole, Bautista was once again unstoppable as he led a Ducati 1-2 from team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, the pair of works riders sporting a special yellow livery for this weekend.
Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third for Yamaha, but now sits a huge 78 points behind Bautista in the riders' standings with two races left to run at Misano on Sunday.
Another Ducati rider, Motocorsa Racing's Axel Bassani, was the top independent rider home in fourth ahead of Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea.
Danilo Petrucci was among the non-finishers after a crash on his Barni Racing Ducati.
Misano World Superbike - Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|20
|2
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|20
|5.221
|3
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|20
|8.971
|4
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|20
|14.285
|5
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|20
|18.594
|6
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|20
|19.021
|7
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|20
|21.036
|8
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|20
|23.751
|9
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|20
|24.011
|10
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|20
|29.081
|11
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|20
|29.430
|12
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|20
|30.139
|13
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|20
|30.562
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|20
|33.210
|15
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|20
|34.858
|16
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|20
|35.778
|17
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|20
|38.489
|18
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|20
|40.374
|19
|53
|
Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|20
|56.950
|20
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|20
|1‘03.273
|21
|88
|
Ryo Mizuno
|Honda
|20
|1‘30.052
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|14
|6 laps
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|8
|12 laps
|70
|
Luca Vitali
|Kawasaki
|0
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|0
|View full results
Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches
Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round
Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round
Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista
Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista
Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls
Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.