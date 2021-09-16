Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike News

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

By:

Moto2 rider Xavi Vierge is poised to replace Leon Haslam at Honda’s factory team in World Superbike next year, Motorsport.com has learned.

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

The 24-year-old is expected to partner KTM outcast Iker Lecuona in an all new line-up at Honda in 2022, with both Haslam and Alvaro Bautista set to leave the team at the end of the season.

Ducati has already announced that it has signed Bautista for next year to take the seat vacated by Scott Redding, while Haslam is also expected to depart the team despite expressing his desire to remain with the Japanese manufacturer for another season.

Vierge will join WSBK after seven seasons in Moto2 during which he accumulated four podiums and three pole positions, securing a best finish of 10th in last year’s standings.

The Spaniard has spent the last two years in Moto2 as part of the Sepang Racing Team, which will exit all classes of MotoGP at the end of 2021 following the loss of its title sponsor Petronas.

SRT had offered Vierge a chance to make his MotoGP debut in the Aragon Grand Prix last weekend to replace the injured Franco Morbidelli, but he is understood to have turned down the chance having felt that riding a two-year-old Yamaha M1 would do more damage to his career than good.

And with no opportunities in sight to make a full-time step to MotoGP next season, Vierge is now set to move across to World Superbike along with Lecuona - another rider who has been left without a seat in MotoGP or one of its supporting classes following KTM’s decision to promote Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez to Tech 3 in the premier class.

Vierge and Lecuona will move to Honda at a time when it is struggling to match the performances of fellow Japanese brands Kawasaki and Yamaha, as well that of European rivals Ducati and BMW.

The new Fireblade introduced in 2020 has failed to deliver the step Honda had been hoping for, and Bautista was recently quoted as saying he can’t see the marque finishing on the podium this year.

A fourth-place finish achieved by Haslam at Donington Park remains Honda’s best result of the season so far, with the Japanese marque having last finished on the podium at Aragon more than 12 months ago.

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

Previous article

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

2
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

5
Super GT

Subaru showed new BRZ's "true strength" with Sugo win

Latest news
Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
WSBK

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

48m
Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
WSBK

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

22 h
WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears
WSBK

WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears

Sep 14, 2021
KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
WSBK

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Sep 10, 2021
Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team
Video Inside
WSBK

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team

Sep 10, 2021
Latest videos
KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
Sep 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

More from
Oriol Puidgemont
Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
Video Inside
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

Trending Today

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Subaru showed new BRZ's "true strength" with Sugo win
Super GT Super GT

Subaru showed new BRZ's "true strength" with Sugo win

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Latest news

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
World Superbike World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.