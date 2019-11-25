Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020

shares
comments
New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020
By:
Nov 25, 2019, 1:43 PM

Motocorsa Racing will enter the majority of World Superbike events next season with Leandro Mercado riding its solo Ducati Panigale V4 R.

The Italian outfit entered two Ducatis in the CIV Superbike series this year and also made two wildcard appearances in WSBK at Imola and Misano.

Lorenzo Zanetti piloted the team's V4 R in the former round (pictured top), scoring a best result of ninth, while Samuele Cavalieri took over riding duties at Misano.

Now Motocorsa has firmed up plans to enter all the European rounds of the 2020 WSBK campaign, starting with the Jerez races in March, as well as the season finale in Argentina, Mercado's home country.

Mercado makes the switch to Ducati machinery from Kawasaki, having raced for the Orelac squad for the last two seasons, scoring a best result of sixth at Donington Park this year.

“I’m really pleased to be able to compete with Team Motocorsa and to ride once again with a Ducati," the 27-year-old commented. "I’ve known [team manager] Lorenzo Mauri for several years, we have the same goals and at last we can race together.

"I’m convinced that we will work hard to achieve excellent results together. I can’t wait to get started in the January winter tests and finally try the Ducati V4 R."

Motocorsa's arrival on the WSBK grid at Jerez will bolster the Ducati contingent to five, matching the number of bikes entered by rival marque Kawasaki.

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Team Riders
Kawasaki

 Jonathan Rea

 Alex Lowes
Ducati

 Chaz Davies

 Scott Redding
Crescent Yamaha

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Netherlands Michael van der Mark
GRT Yamaha

 Federico Caricasulo

 Garrett Gerloff
Honda

 Alvaro Bautista

 Leon Haslam
BMW

 Tom Sykes

 Eugene Laverty
Puccetti Kawasaki

 Xavi Fores
Pedercini Kawasaki

 Jordi Torres

 Lorenzo Savadori
Barni Ducati

 Leon Camier
Go Eleven Ducati

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Motocorsa Ducati

Argentina Leandro Mercado
MIE Honda

Japan Takumi Takahashi

TBA 
Next article
Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

Previous article

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

