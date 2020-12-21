Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

shares
comments
Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
By:

Departing MotoGP rider Tito Rabat has signed a one-year deal with Barni Ducati to switch to the World Superbike Championship in 2021.

As reported earlier this week, 2014 Moto2 champion Rabat will make his debut in WSBK next year after being dropped by the Avintia Ducati squad that he had been racing with in MotoGP for the last three years.

Rabat endured a difficult 2020 campaign as he failed to break inside the top 10 all year and finished 22nd in the championship, his worst finish since moving up to the premier class in 2016.

Following his exit, Aprilia emerged as his only option to stay in MotoGP, but that door was shut when the Italian marque announced that it will choose between existing test riders Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori to partner Aleix Espargaro in 2021.

Rabat has now found a seat on the WSBK grid after visiting the Barni Ducati’s factory in Calvenzano on Monday to conclude a deal that had been in the works for some time.

The Spaniard is the latest MotoGP exile to find refuge in the production-based category, joining the likes of Scott Redding, Alvaro Bautista and Jonas Folger among others.

“After many years in MotoGP I will have the chance to start a new adventure in WorldSBK and I want to show all my potential in this championship,” said Rabat. 

“I know I'll have at my disposal a great bike and a good team, for this opportunity I want to thank the Barni Racing Team and Ducati. For me the new challenge started today when I jumped on the Ducati Panigale V4 R for the first time. I can't wait to take it on track, and I will work hard to be full prepared for the first test.”

Paolo Ciabatti, Sporting Director Ducati Corse added: “We are very happy about the agreement between Marco Barnabo and Tito Rabat. Since many year the Barni Racing Team is a consolidated reality as a Ducati satellite team in Superbike and we are sure that in 2021 the squad will be able to put 

“Tito in the best conditions to express all his talent. Rabat arrives in the WorldSBK championship motivated to achieve important results and we are sure he can count on Barni's maximum support.”

Barni Ducati fielded a total of four riders over the course of the disrupted 2020 season after the team’s original signing Leon Camier left following the Phillip Island opener to fully recover from injuries he sustained during the previous year.

MotoGP race winner Marco Melandri returned from retirement to replace Camier but he too left the squad after just four rounds, with Samuele Cavalieri and then Matteo Ferrari occupying the seat for the remainder of the year.

Rabat’s former MotoGP team Avintia will field an all-rookie line-up in 2021 comprising Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, with his 2020 teammate Johann Zarco stepping up to fellow Ducati squad Pramac.

Matteo Ferrari, Barni Racing Team

Matteo Ferrari, Barni Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson

Previous article

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Tito Rabat
Teams Barni Racing Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen

29min

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson
WSBK

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
WSBK

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.