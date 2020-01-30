Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Portimao January testing / Breaking news

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha
By:
Jan 30, 2020, 1:58 PM

World Superbike race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is “feeling incredible” on the Yamaha he’ll race in 2020 following this week's Portimao pre-season test.

After two years aboard the works-supported Puccetti Kawasaki, the Turkish star switches to the Crescent-run official Yamaha squad for his third WSBK campaign.

Razgatlioglu has shown strong on the R1 at the tests at Jerez and Portimao this month, ending the latter fastest of all with a laptime of 1m40.804s as he continues to adapt to the bike.

While maintaining his strong race pace from his Kawasaki days, Razgatlioglu has made a particular improvement in single-lap pace with the qualifying tyres – a key issue in his 2019 season, with the Turk failing to make the front row in Superpole.

This weekend, two days, I’ve adapted to the bike much better now,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com. “I’m feeling much better now. We tried the Q tyre again, a little step, much better and 1m40.8s is a good laptime.

“For me it’s incredible because two years we tried to set up [well] for Q tyre [runs], but now we understand which way is better and it’s now coming better with the Q tyre.

“I feel much better now, and I am happy for this and the race tyre [laptime] – a 1m41.3s. Many laps [in the] 41s.

"I’m really happy because for me it’s a new bike in the Yamaha [for me], and I’m coming to Portimao for the first time with the Yamaha. I’m feeling incredible now and we are ready.

“We are happy and also Michael [van der Mark, teammate] was very fast, [he set] very fast laptimes. We are ready for Phillip Island.”

Teammate van der Mark shadowed Razgatlioglu for much of the Portimao test, and believes he has found a “good combination” of all the new items the Crescent team tried.

“Well it’s been quite a good test for us,” the Dutchman added. “Even today [Monday] we worked a lot on suspension, we had a lot of things to try.

“So, we made progress during the day, which was really nice, and I think we tried everything we wanted.

“We had a new front fork, different set-up in the rear, also different suspension system. So we had a lot of positives and we had to find the right combination.

“I think in the end we had a good combination of everything and I’m really happy with my laps and consistency on the race tyres.”

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test

Previous article

Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Portimao January testing
Drivers Michael van der Mark , Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Crescent Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo set to replace Rossi at Yamaha in 2021

2
Formula 1

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha
WSBK

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha

Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test
WSBK

Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test

Rea ends Jerez test fastest as Lowes crashes
WSBK

Rea ends Jerez test fastest as Lowes crashes

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda
WSBK

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list
WSBK

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.