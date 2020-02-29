Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Qualifying in
07 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

shares
comments
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 11:33 AM

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has blasted Tom Sykes after the BMW rider forced him off track on the opening lap of the first race of the season at Phillip Island.

Poleman Sykes was leapfrogged by the Kawasaki rider off the line, with Rea leading the field through the opening handful of corners.

Sykes got a run on Rea through the Hayshed section of the circuit and carved up the inside of him on the way into the Lukey Heights left-hander.

But the BMW rider made contact with Rea and forced him off circuit, with Rea rejoining down at the back of the field after a lurid trip through the gravel.

Rea said it wasn’t the first time something like this has happened – referencing the pair’s clash at Brno in 2018 when they were Kawasaki teammates – and claims “it won’t even be the last time”.

“Tom arrived inside [of me] Turn 4, then I responded to his overtaking,” said Rea. "The only thing I really know is that I was hit from behind. 

“But I don't understand, they were the first laps of the first race of the season. 

“But it is not the first time he has behaved this way, he has already done it in the past and when it happened in Brno in 2018 it went wrong. It won't even be the last time he does it.”

Rea managed to recover into the points after a handful of laps, but eventually crashed at the fast Hayshed section and retired.

Explaining the tumble, he said: “When I tried to pass [Barni’s Michael Ruben] Rinaldi, I lost the front and the rear together and I ended up on the ground.  

“It's frustrating, because we weren't doing badly until then. Maybe I didn't react the best in the comeback, so I learned something for myself.” 

Rea will start from third again in Sunday’s Superpole sprint race.

Sykes led the race until lap 12, after which he dropped off the lead group and ended up 11.9 seconds off the lead in ninth. 

The Yorkshireman was apologetic for the contact with Rea, but claims Kawasaki didn’t let him in to see the world champion to apologise in person.

“In the first laps we fought a bit and we came together in a couple of turns, one was at Turn 3, where we almost touched each other," he said. “Then he came back to a point where I was slower and I was unable to pull my bike up, so there was a contact. 

“I'm sorry, because it's never nice to touch each other, especially when you're fast. It's a shame he didn't manage to finish the race.” 

“I haven't talked to Jonathan. I wanted to go a few times, but his team told me to give him some time. I just wanted to apologise to him for what happened. 

“But I was advised not to go at that moment, it is understandable that maybe he doesn't want to talk to me. Maybe I'll try to talk to [him] later.”

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes

Previous article

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Tom Sykes , Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing , BMW Motorrad Motorsport Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar
SBK SP Race Starts in
13 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
33 Seconds

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

2
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

3
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes

4
Supercars

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

5
Formula 1

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

Latest videos

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights 01:42
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Phillip Island: Onboard lap 02:05
World Superbike

WorldSBK Phillip Island: Onboard lap

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu interview 00:59
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Alex Lowes interview 00:42
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Scott Redding interview 00:57
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Scott Redding interview

Latest news

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact
WSBK

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes on pole, Bautista crashes
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes on pole, Bautista crashes

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
MGP

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.