Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

shares
comments
Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown
By:
Co-author: Lorenza D'Adderio
Feb 18, 2020, 10:45 AM

Scott Redding says that his Ducati predecessor Alvaro Bautista's failure to take the World Superbike title last year was primarily down to the Spanish rider himself.

After making the switch from MotoGP last year, Bautista started life in WSBK by winning 11 races in a row, staying unbeaten in the first four rounds of the season.

But, during that time, Jonathan Rea only once failed to finish right behind him in second, and took over as the dominant force as Bautista started to fade afterwards.

In the end, Rea took his fifth consecutive title comfortably as Bautista had to settle for a distant second in the standings before signing with Honda for 2020.

British Superbike champion Redding, who replaces Bautista this year for his own rookie WSBK season, voiced his opinion regarding his predecessor's 2019 campaign during Ducati's season launch event last week at Imola.

"I think the problem was Bautista himself," said the ex-Aprilia and Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider. "He had a mindset to dominate and he dominated, 100 percent, amazing. That's how a rider of that calibre should win races in Superbike.

"He had an advantage with the weight and the speed but Jonny [Rea] was very patient, very smart, just keep applying pressure.

"When Alvaro crashed the first time, he then dominated again, he wanted to show, 'f***, I can still win'. Then he crashed again and thought, 'hmm, it is not ideal, I don't need to do that'. Then he crashed again because he was thinking about it.

"Then the gap was closing from Jonny, he crashed again and then Jonny started winning and he had more pressure. Then you put yourself in a position where you are trying to save the championship and when you're trying to save the championship, you are in trouble.

"Personal opinion, that is what I think but Alvaro has won world championships before so he is very smart, he is a great rider, I do like him a lot. But I think it was more him.

"Maybe with different tracks and temperatures it changed a lot the feeling and then he started to stress more to dominate, instead of winning races.

"He wanted to win by 15 seconds, not 1.5s. For me, a win is a win. [Whether it's by] 10 seconds or one second, you're winning."

Read Also:

Davies, who was Bautista's teammate and is now Redding's, said that Bautista could not cope with the crashes that started to become a regular occurrence in the middle of the year.

"I think that Alvaro arrived with a supreme level of confidence, that was working for him when he is perfectly attuned with the bike and I still believe that this bike is very good for somebody like Alvaro," commented Davies, who finished sixth in the standings last year.

"But when more mistakes started to happen, the confidence drops down in every way and you lose the edge. He was still competitive but I think from the outside it seems that sometimes it was difficult for him to explain what he crashed.

"Things like Donington, collision with another rider at Laguna Seca can just happen and he was quite unlucky in that sense. But on the other side, that level of confidence at the beginning is hard to maintain for a full season, especially when things go wrong.

"You need to understand why you crashed. I think that was the problem, maybe he didn't understand why he crashed a few times, it was not clear to him. And then how do you get yourself out of the situation when you don't understand how?"

Read Also:

Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Cortese handed WSBK lifeline by Pedercini

Previous article

Cortese handed WSBK lifeline by Pedercini
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Scott Redding , Alvaro Bautista , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar
SBK FP1 Starts in
9 days

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

2
Formula 1

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

2h
3
World Superbike

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

26m
4
Formula 1

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test

2h
5
Formula 1

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace postponed Chinese GP

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown
WSBK

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

Cortese handed WSBK lifeline by Pedercini
WSBK

Cortese handed WSBK lifeline by Pedercini

Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery
WSBK

Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery

Kawasaki launches bike for 2020 WSBK season
WSBK

Kawasaki launches bike for 2020 WSBK season

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"
WSBK

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.