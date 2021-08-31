Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision
World Superbike News

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

By:
, News Editor

Michael Ruben Rinaldi will remain at the works Ducati World Superbike team for 2022 as teammate to Alvaro Bautista, the Italian marque has announced.

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

Rinaldi stepped up to the factory Ducati outfit following an impressive 2020 campaign riding for the satellite Go Eleven squad, which included his first WSBK race victory at Aragon.

The Italian added to that tally with two more wins at his home round at Misano earlier this season.

Rinaldi had stated earlier this month at Most that he was "99 percent" to stay at Ducati in 2022, as he had originally been signed to a two-year deal but with an option on the second year.

Now, ahead of this weekend's Magny-Cours round, Ducati has confirmed that Rinaldi will indeed stay in place to partner Bautista, who is returning to the Bologna firm in place of BMW-bound Scott Redding.

The news leaves only three factory seats left to be confirmed for the 2022 season: the second seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu at Yamaha - widely expected to be kept by incumbent Andrea Locatelli - and both Honda rides, with Bautista departing and Leon Haslam also rumoured to be leaving.

Rinaldi lies sixth in the riders' standings, a single point behind Locatelli in the battle for fifth, with two further podium finishes on top of his Misano wins.

Redding is third following his wins last time out at Navarra, 38 points behind joint leaders Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, while Ducati leads the manufacturers' chase by three points from Kawasaki.

shares
comments

Related video

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

Previous article

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

23 min
2
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

12 h
3
Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

13 h
4
Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

10 h
5
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest news
Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022
WSBK

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

1 h
Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision
Video Inside
WSBK

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

Aug 25, 2021
Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me
WSBK

Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me

Aug 24, 2021
Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
WSBK

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season

Aug 24, 2021
Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race
WSBK

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

Aug 23, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season 00:45
World Superbike
Aug 24, 2021

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 22, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground 00:40
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him "more fire to succeed"

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Alesi looks back on toughest Super Formula race so far Motegi
Super Formula

Alesi looks back on toughest Super Formula race so far

Yamamoto feels on cusp of Super Formula breakthrough Motegi
Super Formula

Yamamoto feels on cusp of Super Formula breakthrough

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Michael Ruben Rinaldi More from
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me' Misano
World Superbike

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
World Superbike

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me Navarra
World Superbike

Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards

Trending Today

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Latest news

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.