World Superbike News

World Superbike reveals 13-round 2022 calendar

By:
, News Editor

World Superbike has revealed a 13-round calendar for the 2022 season that bears a strong resemblance to this year's schedule.

World Superbike reveals 13-round 2022 calendar

Of the 13 venues visited by WSBK this year, only Spanish venues Jerez and Navarra are absent.

Phillip Island is due to return to the calendar after the cancellation of this year's Australian round owing to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

However, it will retain its provisional 2021 slot towards the end of the calendar, albeit with a precise date yet to be announced.

Aragon once again opens the schedule on April 8-10, with Assen becoming the second round two weeks later.

Visits to Estoril, Misano, Donington Park and new-for-2021 venue Most follow prior to the summer break, with Magny-Cours, Barcelona and Portimao rounding off the European portion of the calendar.

In October, the series will head to San Juan in Argentina for the first of three planned flyaway rounds, with another new addition for this year, Indonesia's Mandalika circuit, following in November.

As well as Phillip Island not being assigned a date, there is an additional 'TBA' venue in the schedule that makes up the full 13 rounds.

A single 'supported' test will be held at Aragon on April 4-5 ahead of the season opener at the same venue.

Provisional 2022 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue
April 8-10 Spain Aragon
April 22-24 Netherlands Assen
May 20-22 Portugal Estoril
June 10-12 Italy Misano
July 15-17 United Kingdom Donington Park
July 29-31 Czech Republic Most
September 9-11 France Magny-Cours
September 23-25 Spain Barcelona
October 7-9 Portugal Portimao
October 21-23 Argentina Villicum
November 11-13 Indonesia Mandalika
TBA Australia Phillip Island
TBA TBA
