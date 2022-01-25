Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ponsson continues with family-run Gil Yamaha WSBK team
World Superbike News

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list

By:
, News Editor

The FIM has revealed a provisional entry list for the 2022 World Superbike season comprising 24 riders.

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list

As per last season, five different manufacturers are represented on the entry list, with defending champion marque Yamaha set to face opposition from Kawasaki, Ducati, BMW and Honda.

Yamaha is the best-represented marque with six bikes, followed by Ducati and Kawasaki with five each. BMW and Honda meanwhile have both expanded to four bikes, their respective satellite teams (Bonovo and MIE Racing) having both added second entries.

The entry list confirms that Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu will use the #1 plate instead of his usual #54 for his title defence, while his main 2021 rival Jonathan Rea's Kawasaki will sport the #65 for the first time since 2015.

Chaz Davies' retirement has cleared the way for new Honda signing Iker Lecuona to use the #7 for his rookie season.

Read Also:

Loris Baz is also able to return to his traditional #76 on his return to WSBK after a year spent in MotoAmerica, having had to use the #11 for his cameo outings for the GoEleven Ducati team late last year.

Only one rider is yet to be announced, with Kawasaki's satellite team Pedercini yet to reveal its plan for 2022.

Winter testing resumes this week at Jerez, where Kawasaki and Honda will be present for two days of action.

2022 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
5 Germany Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven
7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha Gil Motor Sport
29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati Barni Racing Team
31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
32 Spain Isaac Vinales Yamaha Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK team
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing Honda Team
36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda MIE Racing Honda Team
44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW Bonovo MGM Racing
52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing
55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
76 France Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing
97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC
TBA TBA Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing
shares
comments
Ponsson continues with family-run Gil Yamaha WSBK team
Previous article

Ponsson continues with family-run Gil Yamaha WSBK team
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka
Super GT

Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing
Super GT

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Latest news

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list
World Superbike World Superbike

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list

Ponsson continues with family-run Gil Yamaha WSBK team
World Superbike World Superbike

Ponsson continues with family-run Gil Yamaha WSBK team

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement

Czech youngster Konig secures Orelac Kawasaki WSBK ride
World Superbike World Superbike

Czech youngster Konig secures Orelac Kawasaki WSBK ride

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.