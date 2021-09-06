Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
World Superbike / Magny-Cours News

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

By:
, News Editor

Yamaha World Superbike boss Paul Denning has hit out at Kawasaki for filing the protest that led to Toprak Razgatlioglu being stripped of his victory in the Superpole race at Magny-Cours on Sunday.

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Following the conclusion of the final race of the weekend at the French circuit, it was announced that Razgatlioglu had been penalised for exceeding track limits on the last lap of the Superpole race, handing victory to Jonathan Rea and denying Razgatlioglu a clean sweep of wins.

It also had the effect of cutting what had been a 13-point championship lead for Razgatlioglu to seven points with five rounds to go.

The decision came after Kawasaki filed a protest, with on-board footage from Rea's bike showing that Razgatlioglu's works Yamaha ran on to the green part of the tarmac exiting the 180-degree corner through the Turn 10 kink leading up to the Imola chicane.

Denning denied Razgatlioglu gained any advantage from the transgression and asserted that, had the roles been reversed Yamaha would not have raised the issue with the stewards.

“It’s disappointing of course," Denning told the official WSBK website. "This weekend we saw incredible fighting between the two championship protagonists. For our team, the first time we’ve won all three races. For Toprak, the first time he’s won all three races. An amazing sporting spectacle and amazing respect between these two fantastic riders.

"And then, after the end of Race 2 where we had been on pole position because of the result of the Superpole Race, the stewards made a decision after a protest that there was a tiny infringement on the last lap from Toprak touching the green on the exit of 9 and 10.

“This was caused by a protest from Kawasaki. It’s disappointing because honestly, genuinely, it’s not something we would’ve done, when a rider has gained zero advantage.

"You’re talking about 5mm of the rear tyre just touching the green, something that race direction had seen themselves, checked from the live footage, decided there absolutely was not a problem because there was not any advantage and it wasn’t clear he was on the green.

"But after they received the protest, they had to use all the tools they have, and this includes the onboard footage from Jonathan’s bike. They were able to see that there was a small amount [of tyre] on the green.

"If this is the way Kawasaki want to play, then maybe the sporting atmosphere will change a little bit.”

 

Denning also took the opportunity to essentially confirm that Andrea Locatelli will remain as Razgatlioglu's teammate in 2022.

Locatelli now sits fourth in the championship after extending his streak of top-four finishes in all three Magny-Cours races, including a third-place finish behind Razgatlioglu and Rea in Saturday's opener.

"He’s really coming and showing the whole Yamaha project is working in the right way," said Denning of Locatelli. "It could be special as we go to more traditional Grand Prix tracks that he’s more accustomed to like Barcelona and Jerez. I think 'Loca' will be really good at both those tracks.

"It’ll be a big fight with all the guys as normal but more importantly for Andrea is that his confidence and his ability to fight and his ability to withstand pressure, everything is improving all the time. We didn’t make a formal announcement yet, but he will be with us next year."

shares
comments

Related video

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Previous article

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

1 h
2
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

17 h
3
Supercars

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand

4
Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

5
Supercars

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine

2 h
Latest news
Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
WSBK

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

1 h
Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
Video Inside
WSBK

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

17 h
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep
Video Inside
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

19 h
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
Video Inside
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

22 h
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding
Video Inside
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding

Sep 4, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
15 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
Sep 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season 00:45
World Superbike
Aug 24, 2021

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 22, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race Navarra
World Superbike

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding
World Superbike

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen Assen
World Superbike

Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

Trending Today

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand
Supercars Supercars

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine
Supercars Supercars

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine

Adelaide Supercars race axed
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars race axed

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Latest news

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.